Four Glasgow train stations have appeared in analysis as the worst performing for cancellations.

Exhibition, Partick, Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street have appeared in analysis by the BBC in the top 10 worst performing stations for cancellations in Scotland - however, each of them performed better than the average across the United Kingdom.

Exhibition saw 2.8% of stops cancelled between 18 August 2024 to 16 August 2025. Partick was next at 2.7%, whilst Glasgow Queen Street and Glasgow Central both came in well under the UK and Scottish overall figure at 1.6%.

Scotland had the best cancellation rate of any country or region in the United Kingdom with a rate of 2%. The UK rate was 3.3%, with the north east of England topping the table at 4.5%.

An arrivals and departure board. Scottish rail stations out performed many of their UK rivals.

The BBC analysed data from the Office for Rail and Road for 2,471 train stations across Great Britain to find the stations with the highest number of cancelled stops across the country. City Thameslink in London was named the worst of the busiest stations with around 7.6% of stops cancelled at the station.

According to Transport for Scotland, Glasgow Central was the busiest national rail station in Scotland in 2023-2024, with 25 million passenger journeys. Glasgow Queen Street was the third busiest with 15 million passenger journeys in the same time period.

Renewed focus will be on Scottish railways following the scrappage of peak rail fares at the start of September 2025, with some fares being halved during peak times. The policy was announced by the Scottish Government in May following a year-long trial period from October 2023.

Speaking at the time of the scrappage, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop said:

“Public ownership has created the opportunity to deliver a railway which is run for the benefit of the nation. ScotRail is one of the fastest growing operators, with one of the best passenger satisfaction rates and we are building even further on this success by removing peak fares for good.

Rail operator, ScotRail was recently ranked as one of the best train operating companies for customer satisfaction. With an overall satisfaction of 91 per cent, outperforming all other large operators in Britain.