Get married on a cruise: Weddings at sea soar in popularity as cruising widens appeal to millennials

P&O Cruises has seen a record number of bookings for weddings at sea as cruise holidays gain their widest ever appeal with the millennial generation.

In the year to December 2024, P&O Cruises saw an increase of 12% of weddings and vow renewals over the previous year, with those numbers set to grow significantly in 2025. Over 80% of couples choose to bring friends and family on board so they can enjoy an extended, collective holiday together.

Weddings at sea are available across all P&O Cruises ships including the two newest and most contemporary ships Arvia and Iona and flagship Britannia, so couples can choose from a ceremony off the coast of the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Norway fjords or even as part of a world cruise.

Wedding packages with P&O Cruises start at £3,420 (excluding the cost of the cruise) compared to the average cost of a wedding in the UK which is over £20,000**. Packages include hair and make up, dining for the couple, the ceremony and associated legalities. Speciality dining costs from £28 a head for a four course celebration menu.

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “As cruising appeals to an increasingly younger generation, we are seeing a notable trend of more millennial couples choosing to tie the knot at sea, given that they can combine a uniquely idyllic wedding day and dream honeymoon in one, at exceptional value.

“Next year will see P&O Cruises 20th anniversary of providing weddings at sea and over those two decades we have created perfect days for thousands of couples who want to escape for the ultimate romantic ceremony as well as those who bring a group of friends and family with them to enjoy an extended holiday with those they love.”

Ceremonies are conducted by the captain in the exclusive wedding venue on board and the couple can then celebrate with traditional speciality dining and dancing and could be swimming with turtles, kayaking down the fjords or relaxing on an idyllic Caribbean beach the morning after their ceremony.

