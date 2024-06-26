There are plenty of great sunny locations which you can fly to directly from Glasgow Airport this summer.
Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world in 2023, with there now being even more locations to fly to from the airport. Explore these 12 destinations which include towns and cities in Spain, France and Hungary.
1. Dublin, Ireland
Although we can't guarantee the sunshine in Dublin, we can promise that you can get return flights for as little as £29pp. There is no real excuse this summer not to be sipping a pint of Guinness in the Irish capital. | Pixabay
2. Belfast, Northern Ireland
Belfast is only a short flight journey away from Glasgow Airport with return prices beginning at £29pp in July meaning you can head over the Irish Sea for an enjoyable city break. Photo: Visit Belfast website
3. Brussels, Belgium
Our first cheap European location which you can fly to cheaply from Glasgow Airport is Brussels where you can discover towering Gothic cathedrals and unique Flemish art. Flights to the Belgian capital begin from £30pp. Photo: Pixabay
4. London, England
Another popular UK destination you can fly to cheaply from Glasgow Airport is London where the sun certainly shines in July. The city will be bustling with gigs on at Hyde Park and Wimbledon. Flights to the English capital begin at £37pp in July. Photo: Anthony Devlin
