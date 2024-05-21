Glasgow Airport: 9 of the cheapest flights from Glasgow Airport in June 2024

If you have been enjoying the sun in Glasgow and are hoping to extend sunny days, then look no further than this list of great flights direct from Glasgow Airport.
Over 6.5 million passengers headed through Glasgow Airport to fly off to destinations around the world in 2023, with there now being even more locations to fly to from the airport.
Explore these nine destinations which include towns and cities in Spain, Portugal and Italy
1. Dublin, Ireland
As always, there is no shortage of cheap flight to Dublin. You’ll be able to take a stroll over Ha’penny Bridge and enjoy a pint of Guinness in one of the many fine pubs around the city. Flights to the Irish capital begin at £26pp return throughout June.
2. Brussels, Belgium
Brussels is consistently one of the cheapest destinations to fly to from Glasgow Airport. Return flights to the Belgian capital begin at £28 in June if you fancy getting away for a great city break. Photo: Pixabay
3. Belfast, Northern Ireland
Belfast is only a short flight journey away from Glasgow Airport with return prices beginning at £34 in June meaning you can head over the Irish Sea for an enjoyable city break. Photo: Visit Belfast website
4. London, England
Another popular UK destination you can fly to cheaply from Glasgow Airport is London where the sun usually shines in June. Flights to London begin at £41pp. Photo: John Walton
