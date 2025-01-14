Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No trains will run between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride from Saturday, 25 January 2025 until Sunday, 18 May 2025. The 16 week works will see engineers working to deliver major engineering works as part of the project to electrify the railway.

The engineering works is part of the Scottish Government’s wider investment in the East Kilbride Enhancement Project, will help to decarbonise rail services as well as improve reliability along the route.

This means the railway line between Glasgow and East Kilbride will be closed, and no trains will be running during this time. Buses will replace trains between Glasgow Central and East Kilbride

Scotrail said that they will provide rail replacement bus services to some of the stations affected on the route.

It said: “We are providing a rail replacement bus service that will serve some of the stations on the route and, at locations where rail replacement is not available, have alternative transport options detailed to support your onward journey.

“We have designed our replacement bus schedule considering feedback received from customers around their likelihood of using the service, the availability of nearby rail services and the current public bus provision at each location. Current local traffic congestion concerns have also been considered.”

Rail services will resume on Sunday, 18 May 2025.