I stayed at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel and found more than I was bargaining on

I recently stayed at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel at 500 Argyle Street, here is my view.

If first impressions are everything then the Glasgow Marriott oozed class from the minute you walk into the, not inconsiderate, lobby. Stunningly decorated, with plenty of nods to Glasgow around the space. It is an area that you would be more than happy to spend some time in before heading to your room.

My room was located on the 12th floor of the hotel and felt like a bit of a paradox, if such a thing can be true of a hotel room. It was an absolutely massive room. There was no doubt about it, decorated incredibly well with plenty more nods to Glasgow that were welcome to someone who absolutely loves the city and its history.

But it also felt incredibly cosy. You could spend time in your room and not really feel like you were in a hotel room. I’ve stayed in nice hotels where it has been very apparent where you actually were. I’m not saying you’ll feel like you’re still at home but, to me, it definitely felt a bit more intimate than most.

The rooms at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel are really well designed, giving you a homely feel. | NW

I did have to venture out pretty quickly and head back to the ground floor to continue my hotel experience.

The hotel’s bar and restaurant, the Cast Iron Grill, is also located here and I was fortunate enough to be able to eat here during my stay. Pitching itself as grill and Scottish cuisine, the menu had plenty of favourites - but I was always going to opt for something from the grill.

The food was exactly what you’d hope for. Expertly cooked scallops with pea puree and chorizo to start and a rib-eye steak that was cooked to perfection as a main. There was just about enough room to finish off a substantial sticky toffee pudding. All served by the incredibly helpful wait staff - special mention to the ever attentive Jose.

And the hotel’s food offering doesn’t just end with dinner. I also took up the option of a buffet-style breakfast, also served in the Cast Iron Grill. I’ve eaten many hotel breakfasts over the years, and I’ve got to say that this one was right up there. You can tell that across the board they are using the finest ingredients.

The food at the Cast Iron Grill was really well done, meaning you don't need to venture far to get a great meal if you're staying at the Glasgow Marriott hotel. | NW

It’s easy to think of a location that is neither here nor there, as being a bit out of the way. The Marriott is located on the outer reaches of the city centre and Finnieston, but in reality that is what makes its location so ideal.

The location was particularly welcomed given my plans to head out and enjoy some great Glasgow nightlife. We didn’t have to venture very far before we hit some bars like Bavaria Brauhaus and Kitty O’Sheas. You could, of course, venture a bit further into the city centre and be right in the heart of things in about five minutes, but given it was a Thursday night it felt wise to keep it local-ish.

It also benefits from some great public transport links. Arriving into Buchanan Street bus station, I wasn’t more than a 20 minute walk to the front door of the hotel - and that was while I lugged an overnight bag with me. Those arriving into Central Station will find themselves taking just 10 minutes. Anderston and Charing Cross are both within even closer walking distance.

If you aren’t taking public transport, then the Marriott offers on-site parking for £12, which in the city centre is beyond reasonable, given you could pay double that in some parking spaces locally.

The Executive Lounge on the 12th floor was really handy given I had to work on the Friday morning of my stay. Filled with refreshments, it doubles up as a space to relax outside of your room, but also break out the laptop and get some stuff done. It felt like a fairly unique offering - at least from the places I’ve stayed. I was able to get a few hours work done in peace, with a steady supply of coffee at my disposal and some impressive views over to the West End of Glasgow.

There was actually so much here that you could spend your time doing, including an indoor pool, steam room, sauna, and fitness centre that I didn’t even get the chance to try out.

All in, the Marriott is such a good spot for your next city getaway. Before heading there I had the idea that due to its conferencing suites, it might be more of a ‘business’ hotel - but that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s a stylish hotel that has great facilities and a really great restaurant. It can be the business hotel that you need it to be, and more. Above all, you’ll get a truly great room in a really convenient location.

Callum McCormack was a guest of the Glasgow Marriott Hotel. You can book at their website.