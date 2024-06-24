I stayed at one of the best luxury spa hotels in Scotland which is only a short drive away from Glasgow city centre
Gleddoch Golf & Spa Resort is only a short drive away from Glasgow city centre but is a brilliant place to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
The luxury hotel resort in Langbank is the ideal place for weekend getaways or a short mid-week break where you can sit back and relax in the surrounding peaceful countryside.
If you fancy a break and are yet to book a summer holiday, why not have a staycation break here for a couple of days where you are guaranteed to be able to reset and go again.
Heading up to the hotel from Glasgow, you’ll pass the cut off for Glasgow Airport, but if you keep going for an extra 15-minutes, you will be in totally different surroundings as you drive up the winding driveway to get to the hotel.
You are first met with the well kept greens of the golf course before arriving at the main hotel building. After checking, myself and my partner headed up to our luxurious room in The Residence which was very spacious and bright with a four poster bed and beautiful views of the grounds outside.
After unpacking our bags and relaxing with a drink of fizz which had been left in the room for us, we headed up to the VISTA restaurant for dinner which has stunning panoramic views over the grounds. The menu offers fresh local food, as we sampled the prawn cocktail, burger, fish and chips and sticky toffee pudding. It was reasonably priced and the portion sizes were very generous.
Before heading off to bed, we had a drink in the Nineteenth Bar, a warm welcoming space which was a great spot to unwind in after big dinner. You do also have the option of heading downstairs to the award-winning Dram bar and curl up next to a roaring fire with a drink.
As we were checking out the next day, we wanted to make the most of our morning at Gleddoch so got up early to head for breakfast where there is a great selection on offer. We both went for the cooked Scottish breakfast which you helped yourself to at the buffet. The Ayrshire pork sausage was delicious as well as the fluffy scrambled eggs. However, the star of the show for me had to be the haggis fritters which were a delightful inclusion in the breakfast which was served with tea or coffee with there also being a selection of pastries, cereal and fruit to choose from.
After breakfast, it was time to get changed into our complimentary house coats before heading up to the Imperia Spa. You don’t have to be staying overnight to use the spa facilities which are also open to the public but this was a real bonus to the stay.
We had a dip in the indoor heated pool before heading out to the outdoor spa pool which has spectacular views over the Clyde Estuary with this being the perfect way to start your day. You can sit back and relax on heated loungers and be completely at peace.
