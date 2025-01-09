Travelling down to London from Glasgow for a concert is something that I have done regularly in recent years as I have visited the city to see the likes of The Rolling Stones and Billy Joel.

Booking trains and hotels to London can be a bit of a daunting experience as you are never quite sure of what to expect to get there. As I had already managed to bag tickets to see Paul McCartney perform the final night of his ‘Got Back’ tour at the O2, I was on the hunt for somewhere to stay.

Art’otel London Hoxton is a new one-of-a-kind hotel, which fuses together art, design, and hospitality to add to London’s ever-evolving, popular Hoxton and Shoreditch neighbourhoods, which are connected to the music, art and fashion scene. This looked like the right place for a gig inspired stay.

The hotel is located on Rivington Street, close to Old Street Underground station, just a stone's throw from the City of London, Liverpool Street Station and the new Elizabeth Line. That made getting here very easy after I had enjoyed the afternoon in the popular Devonshire Arms in Soho, which serves one of the best pints of Guinness outside of Ireland. If you are missing the comforts of home in London, and are in need of a roll and square sausage or pint of Tennent’s, The Shoap is only a twenty-five minute walk from the hotel or a short ten-minute journey on the tube.

I had hopped on the tube from Oxford Circus up to the hotel and got off at Liverpool Street Station which was less than a fifteen-minute stroll up to the hotel, which you can notice tower over the skyline from a good bit away. Upon arrival, the staff were first class and couldn’t be any more helpful as they made my check-in experience as smooth as possible.

I enjoyed a pint in the bar but you can also choose a cocktail from their vibrant cocktail list which is classic with imaginative twists that reflect the bar’s atmospheric surroundings, including the 50 Shades of Champagne a short sip cocktail which which mixes vodka, Cointreau and Champagne and topped with Champagne air, and a refreshing Lee-LAY – rosé reduction, peach, Lillet, apricot & white grape soda. If you fancy having dinner at The Brush Grand downstairs in the evening, you’ll find pan-seared salmon served with braised chicory, a selection of flatbreads and a great selection of cuts from the Josper Grill menu including roast chicken and 250g Charolais ribeye.

As I was heading to the O2 for the night, I didn’t have too much time to spend in the suite but was instantly impressed by the suite that I was staying in. The suite was huge and had everything you could ever want for a relaxed stay. Signature artist D*Face takes centre stage of the hotel’s concept and design, having designed and created many of the hotel’s signature artworks, including an awe-inspiring installation in the hotel’s lobby. My particular favourite part of the room was the fact that it had its own turntable, which I thought was very cool.

After I enjoyed an unbelievable gig, which included guest appearances from Ronnie Wood and Ringo Starr, getting back to the art’otel was very efficient from North Greenwich Underground station. It was straight to bed after a long day for a very comfortable sleep. I was very impressed by the service at breakfast time, which set me up for a busy day. I opted for the eggs benedict but you could also pick from eggs royale, eggs florentine, avocado, grilled sourdough and poached Egg as well as pastries.

If you are planning on heading to London for a concert, this hotel was absolutely perfect and ticked all the right boxes.

art'otel London Hoxton, Powered by Radisson Hotels, 1-3 Rivington St, London EC2A 3DT. More information can be found out about the hotel here.

1 . art'otel London Hoxton As I arrived at the hotel later on in the afternoon, I was met with this very stylish exterior signage as I made my way into art'otel London Hoxton. | Declan McConville

2 . art'otel London Hoxton Upon entering the hotel, I was instantly impressed by the decors around the escalators leading up to the reception. This was something I hadn't saw in a hotel before and absolutely loved it. | Declan McConville

3 . art'otel London Hoxton I stayed in one of the hotels suites which were absolutely incredible and immensely spacious as you can see here. | Declan McConville