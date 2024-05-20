Loganair begins summer schedule on year-round Glasgow to Donegal flights
and live on Freeview channel 276
Loganair’s Glasgow to Donegal service has become a year-round service with the summer schedule getting underway yesterday. There will be up to three flights per week between the two destinations offering a direct airline between Northwest Ireland and Scotland.
Passengers using there service will also be able to connect onto Loganair’s network, including its codeshare partner airlines at Glasgow. During the winter schedule the number of flights will be twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays enable opportunities for weekend getaways.
Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer, Loganair, said: “With up to three flights a week, we are enabling greater travel opportunities between Glasgow and Donegal, and we expect to carry more customers this summer on the Donegal to Glasgow than ever before.
“We’re really happy to be maintaining service to Donegal throughout the winter, ensuring year-round connectivity between the UK and Northwest Ireland and would encourage customers to book as early as possible to secure the best fares.”
Donegal Airport, at Carrickfinn, is renowned for its spectacular views on approach, and regularly appears at the top of lists for the world’s most scenic landings. Loganair has flown to Donegal Airport since the early 1990s and relaunched its Glasgow route in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.