ScotRail passengers should prepare for upcoming December timetable changes, with minor adjustments across the network and significant alterations on the Glasgow line.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers will face minor changes to travel plans when its timetable changes on 15 December, according to ScotRail.

Customers travelling between Glasgow Central and Lanark will see an increase in services in the evenings, with a broad half hourly service operating from Monday, 16 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there will be no trains travelling on the East Kilbride line. Customers are reminded that from Saturday, 25 January until Sunday, 18 May, trains will be replaced by buses along the route.

Network Rail will deliver major engineering works over 16-weeks as part of the project to electrify the railway between East Kilbride and Glasgow. This include work being carried out to the track, bridges and overhead line equipment along the route.

The westbound (towards Glasgow) platform at Alexandra Parade station will close between Saturday, 18 January until Sunday, 4 May, to allow Network Rail to carry out station improvement works. Customers will be directed to travel to and from nearby Duke Street station while the work takes place.

Platform one (towards Glasgow) at Hillington West will close for 13-weeks from Sunday, 16 February, to allow for platform renewal works to take place. During this time, customers should travel from Hillington East station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: "Our December timetable change represents another step in our ongoing commitment to deliver the best service we can, and encourage more people to choose rail travel instead of using the car. Most of the changes around the country will be minor, but we’re asking all of our customers to make sure they check their journeys before they try to travel in case they have been affected.

Customers should check their regular journeys on the ScotRail app in advance to confirm departure times.

ScotRail is also reminding customers that services will be different over the Christmas and New Year period.

The last trains of the day will depart earlier than normal on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, with services winding down from around 7pm. A normal service will be in operation between Friday, 27 December and Monday, 30 December, inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally services on Boxing Day have been restricted to a very small number, mainly in the Strathclyde area.

Mr Ilderton continued: “There will also be changes to trains times during the Christmas period, including the last trains on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day departing earlier. In the past, we have only been able to run trains in the Strathclyde area on Boxing Day, but this year we have been able to significantly extend that to include services to and from Arbroath, Leven, Dundee, Perth, Dunblane, Alloa, and between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“We are encouraging customers to plan ahead, and check the ScotRail app and website for journey times before they set off.”