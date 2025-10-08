The Torridon’s Head Chef, Danny Young has been crowned National Chef of the Year 2025, one of the UK’s most esteemed culinary honours, solidifying The Torridon as a culinary destination in its own right. The award recognises his exceptional creativity, technical mastery, and refined palate.

Hosted by the Craft Guild of Chefs, the National Chef of the Year competition celebrates the most talented rising chefs in the UK, offering a platform to showcase their innovation, precision, and deep understanding of modern British cuisine. Danny’s winning menu captivated the judges with its balance of classical technique and contemporary flair, a reflection of his dedication to craftsmanship and flavour.

For the starter, Danny presented Native Lobster with Yuzu Beurre Blanc and N25 Caviar, a butter-poached lobster tail glazed in lobster butter, served with a delicate yuzu beurre blanc split with dill oil. This was accompanied by a lobster custard topped with jelly, yuzu gel, knuckle meat, and N25 caviar, and finished with a crisp tempura lobster claw.

The main course featured Dry Aged Beef Fillet with Glazed Tongue, Beef Fat Onion, Potato, and Truffle. The roasted beef fillet was paired with slow-cooked glazed ox tongue, a beef-fat onion finished with aged balsamic, and a beef-fat potato confit topped with crispy potato and fresh truffle. It was served alongside a yeast and onion purée and a rich beef sauce, finished with diced aged beef fat and truffle.

To conclude, Danny crafted a Valrhona Fruit & Nut “Tart” with Mascarpone and Pedro Ximénez, a chocolate pastry tart filled with a fruit and nut parfait made with Pedro Ximénez-rehydrated dried fruits, topped with a dome of Valrhona Kalingo crèmeux and Jivara praline mousse filled with verjus and a Pedro Ximénez liquid centre. The dessert was elegantly finished with a velvet cocoa and chocolate spray, cocoa nib tuile, mascarpone ice cream, and gold leaf.

The 1887 restaurant at The Torridon.

Speaking of the award, Danny Young said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside such talented chefs. This award represents not only my personal journey, but also the dedication of the entire team at The Torridon. Showcasing the Highlands’ incredible natural larder through fine dining in 1887 and comforting Scottish delights at Bo & Muc Brasserie is a true privilege, we’re surrounded by some of the most inspiring ingredients and landscapes in the world, and this recognition reflects our commitment to celebrating them in every dish.”

Danny is a trailblazer in the culinary world, celebrated for his innovative approach to showcasing Scotland’s finest ingredients. His philosophy is deeply rooted in sustainability, championing local and seasonal produce while minimising food waste. At The Torridon, Danny continues to push boundaries, crafting dishes that honour the Highlands’ rugged beauty and rich culinary heritage. His menus at 1887 and Bo & Muc reflect a deep respect for the environment, with many ingredients sourced from the hotel’s kitchen garden and trusted local suppliers through a cherished farm-to-fork ethos.

The Torridon, Annat, By Achnasheen, Wester Ross IV22 2EY