A Glasgow junction that has seen eight injury collisions in four years is set to receive red-light cameras.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The camera will begin enforcing irresponsible driving on Tradeston Street, Glasgow, following a significant number of collisions and injuries to road users over the last four years. Police Scotland Safety Cameras said there have been eight injury collisions at the junction in that time period, with five caused by divers disobeying traffice signals.

The decision to install the red-light cameras was made following discussions with Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The camera will cover the busy intersection of two one-way streets of Tradeston Street with Nelson Street, monitoring southbound traffic from Kingston Street.

Red light cameras are set to be installed | other

Further traffic surveys were conducted and found a significant level of red light running here, equivalent to approximately 450 offences per day.

The Vector SR cameras which have been installed at the site, use tracking radar for red-light enforcement and have multi lane coverage. The technology operates in a “non-invasive” way, removing the need for loops or strips in the junction’s road surface. Infra-red technologyallows images to be captured without the need for camera flash.

Alan Bowater, Area Manager: “We urge all road users to pay attention to traffic signals and drive responsibly – the consequences of failing to do so can be life-changing. The introduction of the enforcement camera at this location is a targeted measure aimed at reducing risk and encouraging safer driving behaviours.”