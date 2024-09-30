Glasgow Road Closures: Glasgow streets to close for filming of hit Apple TV drama

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two streets in Glasgow will be closed over the weekend as a hit Apple TV show returns to the city to film.

Streets around the Mitchell Library will be closed between Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6 as hit Apple TV show The Buccaneers returns to the city to continue filming.

Scenes were previously filmed in the city during the summer, with further scenes set for over the weekend - including at Granville Street and Kent Road.

Filming for The Buccaneers saw Glasgow transported to 1890s New York during the first season of the show. It is unclear what scenes will be filmed this time.

Starring Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, and Imogen Waterhouse, the show revolves around a group of five wealthy and ambitious American women and their experiences in London high society.

The first season aired in 2023 and was renewed for a second season in December of that year.

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 07:00hrs on the 5 October 2024 until 23:59hrs on the 6 October 2024

Granville Street between Berkeley Street and Kent Road

Kent Road between Beltane Street and Cleveland Street