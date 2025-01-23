Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Disruption is expected across large parts of the rail network due to high winds brought by Storm Eowyn.

Travellers between Manchester and Scotland are being urged not to travel as gale-force winds look set to batter the country for large parts of Friday (24 January). The warning looks set to affect those returning from Ranger’s Europa League tie with Manchester United at Old Trafford, Manchester.

A TransPenine statement read: “The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for high winds across the UK on Friday 24 January. The arrival of Storm Eowyn is expected to cause widespread disruption across the rail network.

“Due to predicted gale-force winds across the North of England and Scotland brought by Storm Eowyn, we are urging customers not to travel between the following locations on Friday 24 January:

Manchester/Liverpool and Scotland

York, Newcastle and Edinburgh

“Services which we are able to operate across the rest of the TransPennine Express network will run to an amended timetable and may be subject to significant disruption with short notice delays, alterations and cancellations all possible.”

Network Rail warned that lines may be shut at short notice and urged travellers to complete their journeys on Thursday, 23 January instead where possible.

Lisa Angus, Industry Weather Response Director, said: “The decision to close parts of the railway is never one that we take lightly, but the safety of passengers and our staff is our top priority.

“We have been preparing for the severe impacts of Storm Éowyn all week and will have scores of workers ready to deal with any incidents which occur, such as flash flooding or fallen trees and other items blocking the tracks.

“We ask residents living by the railway to tie down loose garden items, like trampolines or gazebos, which pose a risk of blowing onto the railway and could cause further unnecessary delays for passengers and freight services.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Storm Éowyn is a multi-hazard event, with snow likely for some, rain for many and strong wings for much of the UK. As a result, a number of weather warnings have been issued, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

“Storm Éowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue northeast across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening.

“It’s important to note that even those away from the immediate Red Warning areas will still likely see disruptive weather, with travel plans likely to be severely impacted, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.”