In April this year, Which? surveyed almost 5,000 members about their experiences at airports in the previous 12 months.

Respondents were invited to rate the airports across 11 categories, including seating, staff, toilets and queues at check in, bag drop, passport control and security. A customer score was calculated based on a combination of overall satisfaction and likeliness to recommend.

On the whole, the consumer champion found smaller airports once again performed better than their larger rivals this year - with respondents reporting shorter queues, and a generally less stressful experience.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: “Our survey found many of the biggest airports fall at the basics - with passengers often unhappy about the availability of toilets and seats, and reporting long queues at times.

“Flogging fast passes and filling terminals with retail spaces and airport lounges is a money spinner - but judging by our survey results, it's not what passengers need.

“Smaller airports in contrast may have few shops to speak of and the likes of City have no private lounges - but our survey shows what they can do is get passengers off on their holiday quickly and smoothly.

“Next time you’re booking a flight, it’s well worth considering not just your choice of airline but also your airport - it could make all the difference to the start of your getaway.”

1 . Liverpool John Lennon Airport Liverpool John Lennon Airport sees a 0.9 percentage of cancellations and a customer score of 81% | Getty Images

2 . London City Airport. London City Airport sees 4% cancellations and a customer score of 80% | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Norwich International Airport No data is available on cancellations at Norwich International Airport, but it saw a customer score of 78% | Google Maps Photo: Google

4 . Exeter airport Exeter airport sees 3.9% cancellations and a customer score of 77%. | AFP via Getty Images