W Edinburgh reveals hogmanay celebration with panoramic views of Scotland's capital

This New Year’s Eve, W Edinburgh is elevating its seasonal celebrations with a modern Scottish four-course tasting menu and sky-high rooftop party - a Night of Ritual and Renewal.

Hogmanay festivities will commence on the 11th floor of the W Lounge with cocktails, canapes and live entertainment, before guests indulge with a 4-course dining experience rise to the rooftop W Deck for the countdown to midnight. Whether you’re looking to celebrate with friends and family, or simply dance the night away into 2026, bookings are now open for New Year’s Eve at W Edinburgh.

Cocktails, Canapes and Elevated DiningThe ‘Night of Ritual and Renewal’ will commence with an elegant cocktail and canapé reception in the atmospheric W Lounge with sparkling views of the Edinburgh skyline. Guests are invited to indulge in a Scottish inspired four-course tasting menu paired with sommelier selected wines including Château Lyonnat, Eroica Riesling and Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne.

The menu, curated by W Edinburgh’s Executive Chef, David Lilley, includes dishes like Hogget Tartare (Pickled Shallot, Coal Oil, Chive Emulsion, Potato Crispine, Paprika) and Sea Buckthorn Salmon Mi Cuit (Sea buckthorn gel, herb pearls, avocado, coastal sea herbs). Set on the 11th floor of this modern luxury hotel, the immersive New Year’s Eve celebration - a ’Night of Ritual and Renewal’ embraces the shifting seasons and the promise of what’s to come.

W Deck Rooftop Revelry and Dazzling City Views

As midnight approaches, step onto the 360-degree W Deck with a glass of Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne in hand and enjoy the views of Edinburgh’s illuminated skyline and city fireworks to toast the arrival of 2026. Keep the energy alive by dancing into the night with live DJ sets at W Lounge throughout the evening.

Stay the Night, Wake to the New Year

More so, W Edinburgh invites guests to continue the 2026 high with an overnight experience. Once the party is over, retire to an indulgent room or suite where guests can sink into luxury and wake up to breakfast with a view and the city on their doorstep.

Tickets and Reservations

Tickets for W Edinburgh’s ‘Night of Ritual and Renewal’ celebration start at £295 per person, including a cocktail and canape reception, a 4-course dining experience with paired wines and a rooftop midnight Champagne celebration.

Overnight experiences start from £1104, based on two adults sharing, including tickets to the ‘Night of Ritual and Renewal’ New Year celebration and breakfast for two. Discover the latest festive and New Year Holiday Events at W Edinburgh or follow @wedinburgh on Instagram for more news about what’s on this winter.