After a few stumbles, the determined calf managed to get to his feet less than an hour after being born.

Incredible footage shows the moment an adorable 6ft-tall baby giraffe stands for the first time.

A CCTV camera captured the moment mum gave birth to the baby boy at West Midlands Safari Park.

Giraffes are classed as “vulnerable” with their numbers steadily declining across Africa, due to poaching and habitat loss.

Baby giraffe. | West Midlands Safari Park / SWNS

