A Northamptonshire student stayed in a Boeing 747 hotel, where she had access to the former first class cabin and could walk out onto the wing to watch planes taxi by.

A couple of plane spotters spent the night in a plane hotel - and got to sleep in the cockpit of a Boeing 747 aircraft.

Annabelle Green, 20, and her boyfriend Joel Simons, 21, are both avid plane spotters so the prospect of staying in an aircraft was too good to miss.

The Jumbo Jet Hotel is stationed at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden. The hotel, which consists of one Boeing 747 aircraft, houses a range of 14 rooms and dorms, with cheaper rooms costing £70 and suites charging upwards of £180.

The Boeing 747. | Annabelle Green / SWNS

Annabelle and Joel treated themselves to the aircraft's best room - the cockpit - for a total of £200 a night. This also granted them sole access to what was once the first class cabin.

UK student Annabelle said: "The whole experience definitely exceeded our expectations.

“As people interested in planes, it was just exciting to even get to see inside a Boeing 747 because they're so rarely used for passengers these days. Getting to sleep in the cockpit was great. They still had all the buttons and switches from where the pilots would fly the plane. We were also able to walk out onto the wing and watch planes taxi along the tarmac near the hotel.

“It was like a totally upgraded version of our usual dates sitting in a park watching the planes take off."