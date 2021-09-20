There are plenty of family-friendly events in and around Glasgow this October.

From immersive walks to discovering creatures from the deep, keep the kids entertained this October at these events.

Sea Life Centre

What to expect: An immersive in-tank trail, celebrating the creepiest creatures of the deep, coupled with spell casting with a sea witch and a trick or treat surprise.

Follow the immersive trail to find the Sea Witch’s missing potion ingredients hidden throughout the depths of the tanks, where you will also discover some of the spookiest creatures of the sea and you might also receive a treat (or trick).

Not only will there be an excitingly eerie trail for visitors, but guests will also be able to tackle visual activities and have a supernatural snap with the witch’s cauldron.

Where: Sea Life Centre, Balloch

When: from 9 – 31 October

How much? Tickets are from £14.50 fir an adult ticket and £10.50 for children.

GlasGLOW

GlasGLOW will return this October Picture: itison

GlasGLOW is back for 2021 this October and November, and is an ideal night out for all the family.

What to expect: Guests will enter the fictional world of Glasglopolis, a sprawling metropolis which is under attack from a terrifying toxic gloop. Playing the role of an undercover reporter, each guest will go on a journey to expose the truth and save the city’s annual pumpkin festival.

Where: Botanic Gardens, 730 Great Western Road, G12 0UE

When: 27 October - 14 November.

How much? Adult tickets are £20, children, £12 and under 3s are free.

Spooktacular

What to expect: The Spooktacular is a brand new immersive spooky event that is coming to Glasgow in October. There will be a range of funfair rides - new and traditional.

Where: Green Car Park, Silverburn, Barrhead Road, Glasgow G53 6AG.

When: It will run from 7-31 October.

How much? Wristbands are based on height rather than age (as some rides have height restrictions) and offer up to four hours of unlimited rides. Guests under 1.2m qualify for a ‘Little Pumpkins’ ticket priced at £12 (+booking fee) in advance or £17 on the door.

Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy a ‘Gross Grown-Up’ ticket priced at £15 (+booking fee) in advance or £20 on the door.

Addams Family tickets (two Gross Grown Up and two Little Pumpkins) are also available priced at £45 (+booking fee) in advance or £65 on the door.

Loch Lomond Scray Fairie Trail

What to expect: A daytime family adventure through the woods of Luss to solve the mystery of the Pumpkin Patch Faerie.

Where: Pier Road, Luss, G83 8NZ

When: 1 - 31 October.

How much? Tickets are £8 and include; Activity guidebook and pencil, souvenir wristband, completion certificate and sticker for kids, entry to the Faerie Pumpkin Patch and a takeaway hot drink or juice and sweets.

Jurassic Encounter

What to expect: Dinosaurs have been brought back to life in this interactive event. The prehistoric playground will feature more than 50 animatronic dinosaur scenes, including a 18m tall T-Rex that breathes and sways its tail as it hunts for prey; an Iguanodon’s furious battle against a Deinonychus; Pterosaurs that screech as they soar through the trees; a 15m tall Brachiosaurus, guarding her eggs and a 16m long Diplodocus, who cries out to passers by.

The new event will allow guests to get up close and personal with some of the most fascinating beasts ever to roam the earth, with the promise of an encounter with a life-like dinosaur.

Where: Glasgow Cuningar Loop, Downiebrae Rd, Rutherglen, G73 1PW

When: 2 - 17 October