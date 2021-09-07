A new immersive event is coming to Glasgow in October.

What is it? The Spooktacular is a brand new immersive spooky event that is coming to Glasgow from Thursday 7th October.

Where is The Spooktacular located? It will be situated in the green car park at Silverburn.

What rides will there be? Imagine panoramic views as your whip around the Top of the World Starflyer at a death defying 60m heights.

Don’t let the name fool you, the Crazy Mouse Coaster will have your head in a spin, the terrifying drops and 180-degree spins are sure to set heart beats racing.

As darkness falls across the land, the Ghost Train is sure to give you a fright. Are you sure you can handle the things that go bump in the night?

Take a trip across the ocean on the Miami Trip as you get rotated in a circular motion as the speed increases. Will you be able to handle the ride?

Swing amongst the ghosts, ghouls and stars on the Wave Swinger, as you glide through the air suspended above the ground.

Be transported to a ‘whole new world’ as on the Flying Carpet.

Get yourself in a spooky double spin with Twist with unique twisting motion as you circle round and round, perfect for waving those hands in the air.

Perfect for ‘little pumpkins’, The Spooktacular also has an array of rides to keep the kids entertained include:

The Big Apple Coaster giving them their first taste of a roller coaster as the hungry caterpillar races around the undulating track, will he get to eat the big apple?

Prepare to drop in 3..2..1… the Drop Tower will get your heart in your mouth with exciting drop perfect for kids and adults.

Be transported to a magical place with the flying Dumbo allowing you to take flight on his back as you and your ‘little pumpkins’ soar through the sky.

Take flight on the Samba Balloons as you rise on your hot air balloon journey, made to be fun for children, it can get their adrenaline going and the laughter bursting forth!

Bounce around with the Kangaroos - this ride is perfect for the little ones, with riders feeling like they are just sitting in the kangaroo’s baby bag.

Traditional rides include: the iconic waltzers, dodgems, teacups, carousel and a 33m tall festival wheel.

What dates is the Spooktacular on? It will run from 7-31 October.

How much are tickets? Wristbands are based on height rather than age (as some rides have height restrictions) and offer up to four hours of unlimited rides.

Guests under 1.2m qualify for a ‘Little Pumpkins’ ticket priced at £12 (+booking fee) in advance or £17 on the door.

Anyone over 1.2m will need to buy a ‘Gross Grown-Up’ ticket priced at £15 (+booking fee) in advance or £20 on the door.

Addams Family tickets (two Gross Grown Up and two Little Pumpkins) are also available priced at £45 (+booking fee) in advance or £65 on the door.

Guests can trick or treat themselves to the Beastly Bolt-Ons for certain attractions such as the WickedWorkshop - SLIME! (advanced £10 plus booking fee, On The Door £15), the Spooky Silent Disco (advanced £5 plus booking fee / On The Door £8) and Gandey’s Circus Spooktacular (advanced £10 plus booking fee / On The Door £15).

Deluxe packages are also available as are payment plans for families wanting to split the ticket price over two payments.

The Spooktacular will run from 7th October to 31st October and will be located at Silverburn, Barrhead Roadd, Glasgow G53 6AG.