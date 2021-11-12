5 rip-roaring Hogmanay parties to attend in Glasgow this New Year’s Eve

Celebrate the arrival of 2022 in style with one of these riotous Hogmanay events.

Hogmanay at Oran Mor

Where: Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When: From 6.45pm

What’s on: Put on your Ghillie brogues and celebrate Hogmanay in the stunning Oran Mor Auditorium. Enjoy a four course dinner and live entertainment featuring ceilidh classics from in house band Amplifive.

How to book tickets: Tickets £99-per-person. Book here .

The Ultimate 90s Rave Hogmanay Party

Where: Classic Grand, 18 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4QD

When: 8pm to 4am

What’s on: Roll back the years before marking the start of a new one with this unashamed tribute to the 1990s. Special guests include Utah Saints, Slipmatt and Shades of Rhythm.

How to book: Early bird tickets are £22.40-per-person. Book here .

Corinthian NYE celebrations

Where: 191 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1DA

When: 10pm to 3am

What’s on: The Corinthian invites revellers to join them for “a night of drinking, dancing and unforgettable celebrations” as the curtain draws on 2021. Live ceilidh music, saxophonists and DJs will all feature at the event.

How to book: Tickets £38.75-per-person. Book here .

Hogmanay at AXM with Lawrence Chaney and friends

Where: 90 Glassford Street, Glasgow G1 1UR

When: From 8pm

What’s on: Bring the bells in with the winners of Ru Paul’s Drag Race season Lawrence Chaney. Chaney won’t be alone with AXM promising the announcement of further acts nearer the date.

How to book: An early bird ticket costs £15-per-person while a meet and greet with Lawrence costs £30. Book here .

Hogmanay the Arta Way

Where: 62 Albion Street, Glasgow G1 1PA

When: 8pm to 4am

What’s on: Join Arta for their famous New Year’s Eve celebration, complete with rip roaring live ceilidh, live band and DJ. Lookout for the signature petal drop when the clock strikes midnight.