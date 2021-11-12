5 rip-roaring Hogmanay parties to attend in Glasgow this New Year’s Eve

Hogmanay at Oran Mor
Where: Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX
When: From 6.45pm
What’s on: Put on your Ghillie brogues and celebrate Hogmanay in the stunning Oran Mor Auditorium. Enjoy a four course dinner and live entertainment featuring ceilidh classics from in house band Amplifive.
How to book tickets: Tickets £99-per-person. Book here.
The Ultimate 90s Rave Hogmanay Party
Where: Classic Grand, 18 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4QD
When: 8pm to 4am
What’s on: Roll back the years before marking the start of a new one with this unashamed tribute to the 1990s. Special guests include Utah Saints, Slipmatt and Shades of Rhythm.
How to book: Early bird tickets are £22.40-per-person. Book here.
Corinthian NYE celebrations
Where: 191 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1DA
When: 10pm to 3am
What’s on: The Corinthian invites revellers to join them for “a night of drinking, dancing and unforgettable celebrations” as the curtain draws on 2021. Live ceilidh music, saxophonists and DJs will all feature at the event.
How to book: Tickets £38.75-per-person. Book here.
Hogmanay at AXM with Lawrence Chaney and friends
Where: 90 Glassford Street, Glasgow G1 1UR
When: From 8pm
What’s on: Bring the bells in with the winners of Ru Paul’s Drag Race season Lawrence Chaney. Chaney won’t be alone with AXM promising the announcement of further acts nearer the date.
How to book: An early bird ticket costs £15-per-person while a meet and greet with Lawrence costs £30. Book here.
Hogmanay the Arta Way
Where: 62 Albion Street, Glasgow G1 1PA
When: 8pm to 4am
What’s on: Join Arta for their famous New Year’s Eve celebration, complete with rip roaring live ceilidh, live band and DJ. Lookout for the signature petal drop when the clock strikes midnight.
How to book: Tickets £22.50-per-person. Book here.