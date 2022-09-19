5 things to do in Glasgow if you don’t want to watch the Queen’s funeral

Here are some things to do if you have no interest in watching the Queen’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried today (Monday) following days of tributes from the public, celebrities and world leaders over the last few days.

As it is a bank holiday, numerous shops and supermarkets will be closed, while many people have been given the day off.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you might suspect, TV channels are almost entirely dedicated to the funeral - apart from a showing of Paddington 2 in the evening, the whole of BBC One’s schedule is on the event.

Most Popular

The Queen’s funeral is today.

STV is covering it until 6.30pm and Channel 4, while not showing the funeral, will have royal-themed shows for most of the day.

So what can you do if you don’t want to watch the funeral? Here are five ideas.

Walk in Kelvingrove Park

It is expected to be cool and overcast the entire day - good conditions for a nice walk through Kelvingrove Park.

The park should be a bit quieter than at the weekends, given record numbers are predicted to be watching TV, so it’s an ideal time to get a peaceful stretch of the legs.

Follow the mural trail

While Glasgow’s museums and galleries have been closed, it’s impossible to hide its impressive collection of murals.

Follow the online mural map, and see dozens of amazing murals in the city centre.

Check out the Necropolis

While Glasgow Cathedral - and all Historic Environment Scotland attractions - are closed, there’s nothing stopping you taking a wander around the Necropolis.

Explore the 37-acre cemetery, with its amazing monuments and tombs, and find out more about some of the famous Glaswegians who have been buried there.

Wander around Pollok Country Park

While the main attraction of the park, the Burrell Collection, is closed, the park itself is open at all times.

It’s the largest park in Glasgow, and the only country park within the city itself - and it was even named the best in Europe over a decade ago.

Get out of Glasgow for the day

While shops, cafes, restaurants and such are closed, there’s nothing stopping you getting out to the countryside and exploring some of Scotland.