8 of the best films to see at Glasgow Film Festival 2025

As Glasgow Film Festival 2025 (GFF25) has announced the full programme for its 21st edition - we wanted to share our thoughts on the very best screenings Glaswegian film fans won’t want to miss this year.

Across 12 packed days, Scotland’s largest annual celebration of cinema will showcase 92 World, UK and Scottish premieres from 39 countries. GFF25 will open on Wednesday 26 February with the Gala World premiere of tour-de-force survival thriller Tornado, the hotly anticipated sophomore feature from Scottish director John Maclean (Slow West).

Set in the rugged landscape of 1790’s Britain, Tornado (played by model-songwriter Kōki,) finds herself caught in a perilous situation when she and her father’s travelling puppet show crosses paths with a ruthless criminal gang led by Sugarman (Pulp Fiction star Tim Roth) and his ambitious son Little Sugar (Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden). In an attempt to create a new life, Tornado seizes the opportunity to steal the gold from the gang’s most recent heist; what follows is a thrilling tale of adrenaline-fueled action as Tornado fights to escape a violent demise. Lionsgate UK will release the film nationwide on Friday 23 May.

The festival will close on Sunday 9 March with the Gala World premiere of award-winning Scottish documentary-maker Martyn Robertson’s Make It To Munich. Shot in the run-up to Euro 2024, Make It To Munich follows Ethan Walker, a promising teenage footballer from Aberdeenshire who, just months into a football scholarship at a USA University, suffers life-threatening injuries (including multiple fractures, two brain haemorrhages and the complete dislocation of his right knee) in a road traffic accident.

Aided in his recovery by pioneering Glasgow surgeon (and former Rangers footballer who trained alongside Graeme Souness and Ally McCoist) Professor Gordon Mackay, Ethan decides to cycle from Hampden to Munich for Scotland’s opening match against Germany in Euro 2024 - just nine months after his accident.

Entrusted by the Scotland National team to carry the match pennant on his back for the whole journey and deliver it in time for kick off, Ethan is accompanied in this epic quest by Gordon, Tartan Army foot-soldier Stephen Collie and Martyn himself. Make It To Munich is an uplifting story of human willpower, scientific ingenuity and the questionable wisdom of making a film with one hand while the other one grasps the handlebars for a 1200 kilometres cycle.

GFF25 is also set to welcome Glasgow-born Hollywood star James McAvoy for a special In Conversation event, looking back at his career.

Take a look below at our choices for the very best screenings this year at Glasgow Film Festival 2025.

1 . Stealing Pulp Fiction (UK Premiere) "Fast-paced offbeat comedy heist sees a pair of best buddies plan to steal Quentin Tarantino's personal copy of Pulp Fiction - with a little bit of unexpected help from their therapist." | Glasgow Film

2 . Peaches Goes Bananas (UK Premiere) "This intimate documentary, shot over 17 years, offers an immersive insight into the work of queer feminist musician Peaches, from her high energy stage extravaganzas to her quiet life with her family." | Glasgow Film

3 . The Surfer "Nicolas Cage brings full-throttle intensity to this psychological thriller about a dad who is pushed to the edge by local surfers when he returns to his beloved childhood beach with his son." | Contributed