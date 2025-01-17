Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has today unveiled the line up for the 2025 festival, which will be its biggest ever event, with over 550 shows taking place in venues across the city from 12th - 30th March 2025, as the festival celebrates Glasgow as the funniest city in the world once more.
GICF will take over the city for 19 days of wall-to-wall comedy this spring, welcoming international comedians from America and Australia, as well as some of the UK’s top touring comics and an abundance of rising and established Scottish talent in venues from The OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom, Oran Mor, The Stand, BAAD, Blackfriars, Strathduie Bar and many more.
The 2025 edition of GICF runs as part of Glasgow’s 850 celebrations in 2025. Plus, GICF has unveiled this year’s ‘Comedy Connects’ will have a youth focus with programming and development geared to the next generation of performers and audiences.
Once again, the closing Comedy Gala on Sunday 30th March will reveal the winner of the festival’s only official award: the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award. The Big Yin himself will choose the ultimate winner, after an independent panel of judges decides a shortlist from all applications.
In the third year of the award, 2025’s winner will join a prestigious list including Susie McCabe (2024 winner) and Janey Godley (2023 winner).
Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “We're thrilled to reveal Glasgow International Comedy Festival's 2025 programme with over 550 shows meaning this will be our biggest ever event and a real milestone year for the Festival as we go into our third year of rebuilding post-pandemic. We'll be showcasing some of the very best comedians from around the world, the UK and of course, lots of stellar homegrown Scottish acts.
“Comedy plays a vital role in Glasgow's cultural identity and our city's comedy scene regularly produces acts who go on to impress on a worldwide stage.”
Over 40 venues will host Glasgow International Comedy Festival events with shows in Barras Art and Design, Barrowland Ballroom, Blackfriars, Glasgow Film Theatre, King’s Theatre, Platform, Oran Mor, SEC Armadillo, Flying Duck, Tennent’s Bar, The Old Hairdressers, The Stand Comedy Club, The Social Hub, Van Winkle West End and more.
2025 festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com.
All captions below are courtesy of show descriptions on the Glasgow International Comedy Festival website.
