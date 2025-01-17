Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has today unveiled the line up for the 2025 festival, which will be its biggest ever event, with over 550 shows taking place in venues across the city from 12th - 30th March 2025, as the festival celebrates Glasgow as the funniest city in the world once more.

GICF will take over the city for 19 days of wall-to-wall comedy this spring, welcoming international comedians from America and Australia, as well as some of the UK’s top touring comics and an abundance of rising and established Scottish talent in venues from The OVO Hydro, Barrowland Ballroom, Oran Mor, The Stand, BAAD, Blackfriars, Strathduie Bar and many more.

The 2025 edition of GICF runs as part of Glasgow’s 850 celebrations in 2025. Plus, GICF has unveiled this year’s ‘Comedy Connects’ will have a youth focus with programming and development geared to the next generation of performers and audiences.

Once again, the closing Comedy Gala on Sunday 30th March will reveal the winner of the festival’s only official award: the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award. The Big Yin himself will choose the ultimate winner, after an independent panel of judges decides a shortlist from all applications.

In the third year of the award, 2025’s winner will join a prestigious list including Susie McCabe (2024 winner) and Janey Godley (2023 winner).

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “We're thrilled to reveal Glasgow International Comedy Festival's 2025 programme with over 550 shows meaning this will be our biggest ever event and a real milestone year for the Festival as we go into our third year of rebuilding post-pandemic. We'll be showcasing some of the very best comedians from around the world, the UK and of course, lots of stellar homegrown Scottish acts.

“Comedy plays a vital role in Glasgow's cultural identity and our city's comedy scene regularly produces acts who go on to impress on a worldwide stage.”

Over 40 venues will host Glasgow International Comedy Festival events with shows in Barras Art and Design, Barrowland Ballroom, Blackfriars, Glasgow Film Theatre, King’s Theatre, Platform, Oran Mor, SEC Armadillo, Flying Duck, Tennent’s Bar, The Old Hairdressers, The Stand Comedy Club, The Social Hub, Van Winkle West End and more.

2025 festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com .

All captions below are courtesy of show descriptions on the Glasgow International Comedy Festival website.

1 . Paul Black Paul Black returns to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival with a new show. Featuring a blend of stand-up and sketches with characters new and old. Catch him at the King's Theatre, Glasgow on Saturday 22nd March 2025 at 8:30pm. | Glasgow International Comedy Festival

2 . Mhairi Black Former MP Mhairi Black embraces her trademark dark sense of humour to reflect on her time in Westminster, providing a first-hand, ruthlessly honest look at 21st century politics. Catch Mhairi at the Òran Mór Auditorium from Thursday 13th March 2025 from 6:30pm. | Steve Ullathorne

3 . Nicola Sturgeon & Val McDermid Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon are best friends who bonded over a love of good books, unfettered conversation and the occasional glass of red wine. Join them as they discuss why reading matters, and reveal the books they have loved, loathed, laughed at and, in a few cases, argued over – thus demonstrating that it’s possible to disagree about important things and still remain friends! Val and Nicola will be joined on stage by special comedy guests to talk about the books that have left an indelible mark on them, for good and ill. Catch the pair at the King's Theatre, Glasgow on Saturday 22nd March 2025 at 5:00pm. | Contributed

4 . Darren Connell In the last few years Darren Connell has started from the beginning again and is doing what he loves, stand up comedy. Since his debut at the Glasgow Comedy Festival in 2011, Darren has grown to become one of the best stand-ups on the UK circuit today. Expect the unexpected as Darren takes the audience through a journey of his surreal dark madness, with a comical twist about everything in his life and how it’s almost impossible to get a break in the industry. You can see Darren at the King's Theatre on Thursday 27th March 2025 at 7:30pm. | Contributed