9 things to do in Glasgow this weekend

The weekend is finally here.

Here is our pick of what’s on in Glasgow this weekend, 10-12 September.

TRNSMT

What: TRMSNT replaced T in the Park as Scotland’s main summer music festival in 2017.

When is it: TRNSMT festival is back from 10th - 12th September at Glasgow Green. The line-up includes Liam Gallager, Primal Scream, The Chemical Brothers and Amy Macdonald.

How much are tickets? Tickets are still available, priced from £62.50 and those attending must provide proof of a negative NHS COVID-19 Lateral Flow test to gain access to the site.

West End Festival

What:The West End Festival is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Celebrating 25 years, the festival has a range of activities taking place across the west end from a family gala to outdoor ceilidh.

When: The festival, which usually takes place in June, will now be happening 11-26 September.

How much? There’s a range of events and prices, starting from free. Find out more at the West End Festival website .

The Gin to my Tonic Show

What: Gin fans can enjoy a weekend of G&Ts, sampling new gins and chatting to their creators at this festival.

When: After 18 months The Gin To My Tonic Show Glasgow finally returns to SEC Centre on 10th-12th September.

Where: SEC.

How much are tickets? Tickets are still available and priced from £20 on the Gin to my Tonic website .

Glasgow Funk and Soul Festival

What: This new summer festival, which is the first of its kind in Scotland, will showcase the nation’s finest funk and soul live acts.

When: 12 September from 3-10pm

Where: Queen's Park Arena, Queen's Park.

How much are tickets? Tickets are £30 and available here .

A Play, a Pie and a Pint: Celestial Body

What: This is the last day of this play, which is a dark comedy about forgiveness and revenge.

When: 11 September, from 1pm.

Where: Oran Mor

How much are tickets? £15 and available here .

Chicago the musical

What: Chicago tells the story of Roxy Hart, a housewife and dancer, who murders her lover after he threatens to leave her. While awaiting her trial she meets Velma Kelly in jail. After hiring Chicago’s best criminal lawyer to help her get publicity and convince everyone she’s innocent, Roxy finds the fame she’s always craved.

When and where: This much-loved musical will be showing at the King’s Theatre for a week from 11 September.

How much are tickets? Tickets are from £18 and available here.

The Woman in Black

What: Treat yourself to a fright this weekend as this classic Gothic horror is showing in Glasgow.

When: From 11 September, from 2.30-5pm

Where: Theatre Royal

How much are tickets? Tickets are from £13

The Vamps

What: This pop rock band are playing their fourth album, live in Glasgow this weekend.

When: 12 September from 7pm

Where: O2 Academy Glasgow

How much are tickets: Tickets are from £40.15 and available on Ticketmaster.

Summer Reflections exhibition

What:This is a group exhibition from members of the Royal Glasgow Institute of the Fine Arts.

When: 11 September, from 10am-3pm

Where: RGI Kelly Gallery, 118 Douglas Street.