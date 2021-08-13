The much-loved musical will be showing in Glasgow next month.

Chicago the Musical is coming to Glasgow (Picture: Shutterstock)

What is it? Chicago tells the story of Roxy Hart, a housewife and dancer, who murders her lover after he threatens to leave her. While awaiting her trial she meets Velma Kelly in jail. After hiring Chicago’s best criminal lawyer to help her get publicity and convince everyone she’s innocent, Roxy finds the fame she’s always craved.

Chicago was made into a hit film starring Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere and Catherine Zeta Jones in 2002.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who has been cast? Chicago is starring Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, pop star Sinitta as Matron ‘Mama’ Morton, West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo as Mary Sunshine, and West End stars Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly and Joel Montague as Amos Hart.

When is Chicago showing in Glasgow? It is on for a week - 11-18 September at the King’s Theatre, 297 Bath Street. The performance is two hours 25 minutes including interval.