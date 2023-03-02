Register
Aldi reveals list of 30 places where it wants to open stores with Glasgow included - see full list

Aldi have released a list of 30 locations across the UK where they want to open a new supermarket as they increase efforts to reach their target of 1,200 stores

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago

Aldi has stepped up its efforts to locate new sites across the UK, and has earmarked a list of 30 locations where they want to open new stores - with Glasgow on the list, despite already being home to numerous Aldi stores.

This comes as the supermarket continues to work towards their target of operating 1,200 stores in the UK, and they’re not too far off as they currently boast more than 990, pulling in 1.3 million customers in the past three months.

The supermarket has been named the nation’s favourite supermarket, according to the latest polling data from YouGov. In addition to this, new industry data reveals that Aldi remains the fastest-growing supermarket with sales growing by over 26% year-on-year.

    Aldi plans to invest more than £400 million in store development over the coming year as it targets new and refurbished stores across the UK, including in the Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and coastal towns.

    Aldi would prefer the new site to be located near a main road, with good visibility and access. Aldi will also offer a finder’s fee for agents who recommend a site.

    Aldi have set parameters for their new stores. They are on the lookout for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres and can accommodate a 20,000sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

    Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher; there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores. To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

    Priority locations for Aldi include:

    1. Birmingham

    2. Warwick

    3. Wellingborough

    4. Cathcart, Glasgow

    5. Drylaw, Edinburgh

    6. Bonnyrigg

    7. Wilmslow

    8. Wigan

    9. Penwortham

    10. Barry

    11. Torquay

    12. Saltash

    13. Basildon

    14. Rayleigh

    15. St Albans

    16. York

    17. Harrogate

    18. Scarborough

    19. Sunderland

    20. Chesterfield

    21. Ossett

    22. Formby

    23. Upton

    24. Liverpool

    25. Chesterton

    26. Tunbridge Wells

    27. Worthing

    28. Bath

    29. Oxford

    30. Dorchester

