Here’s all the Glasgow artists playing at TRNSMT this summer! (and where & when to see them!)

TRNSMT is back and bigger than ever - with some of the UK’s biggest and best bands (not to mention all the international acts!) - but we wanted to look at all the Glasgow bands playing this summer.

TRNSMT Festival 2023 has announced a star-studded line-up of headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975. Bringing together an incredible weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Glasgow just next month, at the beginning of July 2023.

The TRNSMT festival will take place on Glasgow Green from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 2023.

Whether they’re based in Glasgow or they came up in the Glasgow music scene - here’s bands that gig in Glasgow you can catch all year-round, not just at TRNSMT!

1 . JOESEF Born and raised in the East End, JOESEF is one of the biggest Glasgow acts on the billing. He’ll be playing the main stage Friday July 7. PIC: Nathan Dunphy Photo: Nathan Dunphy

2 . Declan Welsh and the Decadent West Hailing from East Kilbride, Declan Welsh and The Decadent West will be playing the main stage on Friday July 7. Photo: None

3 . The Joy Hotel The Joy Hotel are a 7-piece with a sound that’s hard to pin down, but none-the-less sonically the band are as astounding as they are interesting, you can find the band at the King Tut’s stage on Friday July 7.

4 . Cloth Glaswegian twins Cloth, made up of the two-piece Rachael and Paul Swinton fresh off some sets at Latitude and Connect. They’re set to perform on the River Stage on Friday July 7!