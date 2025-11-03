Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in All's Fair | Disney/Ser Baffo

All’s Fair has an incredible cast and its coming to Disney Plus very soon! 👀📺

All’s Fair is set to make its highly anticipated debut.

Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Kim Kardashian are in the cast.

But when can you watch the first episodes?

A brand new legal drama is set to debut on Disney Plus/ Hulu in just a few hours.

All’s Fair is the latest creation from TV megastar Ryan Murphy and boasts a truly star-studded cast. From Kim Kardashian to Glen Close and Naomi Watts.

But when exactly can you tune in and what to expect? Here’s all you need to know:

When does All’s Fair season 1 start?

The legal drama is set to make its debut on Disney Plus - and Hulu in America - in just a few hours. Three episodes will come out today (November 4) with more releasing each Tuesday through to December 23.

What time is All’s Fair out on Disney Plus?

Taking over the spot vacated by the conclusion of Only Murders in the Building, All’s Fair is set to be Disney/ Hulu’s new must watch show on a Tuesday. The streaming service can keep viewers on their toes when it comes to release times.

However, All’s Fair is due to release its new episodes at 12am PT/ 3am ET for American audiences. This works out as 8am British time - or 9am for people in Europe.

Who is in the cast of All’s Fair?

Main

Glenn Close as Dina Standish

Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson

Kim Kardashian as Allura Grant

Niecy Nash as Emerald Greene

Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane

Teyana Taylor as Milan

Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe

Recurring

Elizabeth Berkley as Dee Barber

O-T Fagbenle

Kathleen Garrett

Grace Gummer

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Judith Light

Ed O'Neill

Steven Pasquale

Brooke Shields

Jessica Simpson

Rick Springfield

Tamara Taylor

Lorraine Toussaint

What to expect from All’s Fair?

The preview, via Disney Plus, reads: “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.

“Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

As a reminder, the show will be released weekly on Tuesdays.

