Covid 19: 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the most cases

Glasgow has one of the best Covid-19 case rates in Scotland, as the number of positive cases in the city continues to fall.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that Glasgow registered the second lowest number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents for the week beginning October 19.

The city had 1467 cases that week, or 230.8 per 100,000 residents. Only Shetland had a lower rate.

But within Glasgow, some neighbourhoods continue to have high rates of Covid-19 cases.

Which Glasgow neighbourhoods have the most Covid-19 cases?

10. Drumchapel North - 417.4 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Kingspark North - 417.8 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Drumry West - 423.5 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Glenwood North - 440.5 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Carmunnock South - 454.9 cases per 100,000 residents

=. Toryglen and Oatlands - 454.9 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 531.9 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Darnley East - 568.2 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Knightswood Park East - 594.3 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Barlanark - 610.3 cases per 100,000 residents

Which Glasgow neighbourhoods have the fewest Covid-19 cases?

5. Mount Vernon North and Sandyhills - 85.1 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Roystonhill, Blochairn and Provanmill - 83 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Finnieston and Kelvinhaugh - 76.1 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Mount Florida - 68.3 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Shettleston North - 62.9 cases per 100,000 residents

Victoria Park, City Centre South and Alexandra Parade each had fewer than three positive cases and were not given case rates.