Covid 19: 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the most cases

Covid-19 cases in Glasgow are continuing to fall.
The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that Glasgow registered the second lowest number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents for the week beginning October 19.
The city had 1467 cases that week, or 230.8 per 100,000 residents. Only Shetland had a lower rate.
But within Glasgow, some neighbourhoods continue to have high rates of Covid-19 cases.
Which Glasgow neighbourhoods have the most Covid-19 cases?
10. Drumchapel North - 417.4 cases per 100,000 residents
9. Kingspark North - 417.8 cases per 100,000 residents
8. Drumry West - 423.5 cases per 100,000 residents
7. Glenwood North - 440.5 cases per 100,000 residents
6. Carmunnock South - 454.9 cases per 100,000 residents
=. Toryglen and Oatlands - 454.9 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 531.9 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Darnley East - 568.2 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Knightswood Park East - 594.3 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Barlanark - 610.3 cases per 100,000 residents
Which Glasgow neighbourhoods have the fewest Covid-19 cases?
5. Mount Vernon North and Sandyhills - 85.1 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Roystonhill, Blochairn and Provanmill - 83 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Finnieston and Kelvinhaugh - 76.1 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Mount Florida - 68.3 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Shettleston North - 62.9 cases per 100,000 residents
Victoria Park, City Centre South and Alexandra Parade each had fewer than three positive cases and were not given case rates.