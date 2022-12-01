Alex needs your help to break the music barrier

Alexandra Murray-Reynolds, also known as singer-songwriter Alex Apolline, is fundraising to bring her debut EP to life, after being one of 10 selected artists for an artist development programme run by Today at Apple where she received mentoring from the likes of Nile Rogers and Fraser T Smith.

Alex is trying to release her debut EP

After leaving Bearsden Academy in 2016, she spent almost two years studying Medicine at the University of Dundee before struggles with her mental health led her to eventually making the difficult decision to terminate her studies.

“I took what was meant to only be a few months break, but then had a gut feeling that it wasn’t the right path for me.” Alex says.

“I had no idea what I would do next, but I knew I needed to re-connect to my creative side and start doing the things that used to bring me joy in my life.

Alex is hoping her funding appeal will bear success

I dropped everything while in school to give my all to my studies, and although I got the grades I so badly felt I wanted, it took such a toll on me mentally.”

Last year, a last-minute application found her chosen out of hundreds of applicants for an artist development programme run by Today at Apple in London, where over a period of four weeks she received mentoring on her songs and gained a very valuable insight into the business side of the music industry.

Whilst completing her studies and a new degree in Psychology, she then wrote her debut EP ‘To See Through My Own Skin’, which explores the way that relationships act as mirrors to the self.

Through honest lyricism discussing mental health and the anxieties of emotional vulnerability, Alex depicts the familiar inner conflicts of wanting to be seen and fully accepted, whilst wanting to keep parts of yourself in the shadows and private.

Themes of self-sabotage and fragility are painted through dark, stormy imagery – inviting the listener

into a haunting, intimate indie-folk pop soundscape of an artist’s world that feels already distinctly defined.

Although the project has taken a very DIY approach with Alex working closely with friends and her younger brother Lucas, having no management or label backing has posed self-funding the project as a major barrier to releasing any music. The costs are simply too high to make that dream a reality.

To try and help bring the project to life, Alex has launched a Kickstarter page to help raise funds for recording, production, mixing and the EP’s visuals, where she has offered rewards for donations such as prints of her illustrations, handwritten lyrics, and even life-long gig guest list.

“I’ve tried to do everything myself or with friends, but sadly there are some costs that can’t be avoided, like the mixing of the tracks or kit hire for the music video.

Since graduating I’ve been juggling two jobs with music but being able to finish the EP properly still seems impossible without funding.

Being able to share what I’ve been working on in a way that feels complete and true to the initial vision would be like a dream come true.

I honestly never thought I would have the opportunity to even give pursuing this a go – it just didn’t seem like something that would be an option for my life, and I’m so grateful to have even got this far.”

Alex hopes that following her EP release, she can visit schools around her hometown to share advice and help support young budding artists also wanting to build a career in the music industry.

If you’d like to support Alex’s EP and be a part of her journey, you can donate to her Kickstarter here:

http://kck.st/3U1CLp1