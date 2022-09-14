Belfast set play 'Bold Girls' is returning to Cumbernauld 30 years after is first showing ever right here in the town
A play described as a "modern classic'' which had its first performance right here in the town is to be staged yet again in the town, 30 years after the original 7:84 Theatre production opened the show in Cumbernauld Theatre before touring to critical and audience acclaim.
The new production of Bold Girls by Rona Munro will begin a week-long run at Cumbernauld Theatre at The Lanternhouse and the hard-hitting production will put the focus on a group of female friends, Marie, Cassie and Nora in West Belfast in 1991
All are determined to get on with their lives against a difficult backdrop and do just that, until a mysterious young woman turns up on Marie's doorstep, disrupting their girls' night out and bringing devastating secrets to light.
This will actually be the third production of the show at Cumbernauld Theatre after it was revived back in 1991 by then-Artistic Director Simon Sharkey The new production is being directed by Michael Duke who is originally from County Down.
Mr Duke said: ‘This play is a modern classic - so many people in Scotland have seen it, or read it in school. Plays don't get that sort of status for no reason - it's full of brilliantly written characters that audiences recognise, it has a great story, and so many memorable moments. It's set against the darkest period of the conflict in Northern Ireland, among these women who are laughing and battling their way through desperate times, until they eventually have to face up to secrets that might break up even these life long friendships.’
Cumbernauld Theatre Chief Executive,Sarah Price said: "With this new production, we celebrate one of Scotland’s greatest female theatre writers, we celebrate our strong theatre tradition in Cumbernauld and we look ahead to engaging our schools and younger adult audiences in the stories that have shaped our world.
Writer Rona Munro has also said: “I couldn’t tell you how delighted I was that Bold Girls is returning to its first home.”
Meanwhile, The National Theatre of Scotland will be bringing its first ever production to the venue, when slavery drama ‘Enough of Him’ is performed for two nights from Thursday, November 8.