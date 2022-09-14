Cumbernauld Theatre

The new production of Bold Girls by Rona Munro will begin a week-long run at Cumbernauld Theatre at The Lanternhouse and the hard-hitting production will put the focus on a group of female friends, Marie, Cassie and Nora in West Belfast in 1991

All are determined to get on with their lives against a difficult backdrop and do just that, until a mysterious young woman turns up on Marie's doorstep, disrupting their girls' night out and bringing devastating secrets to light.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will actually be the third production of the show at Cumbernauld Theatre after it was revived back in 1991 by then-Artistic Director Simon Sharkey The new production is being directed by Michael Duke who is originally from County Down.

Most Popular

Mr Duke said: ‘This play is a modern classic - so many people in Scotland have seen it, or read it in school. Plays don't get that sort of status for no reason - it's full of brilliantly written characters that audiences recognise, it has a great story, and so many memorable moments. It's set against the darkest period of the conflict in Northern Ireland, among these women who are laughing and battling their way through desperate times, until they eventually have to face up to secrets that might break up even these life long friendships.’

Cumbernauld Theatre Chief Executive,Sarah Price said: "With this new production, we celebrate one of Scotland’s greatest female theatre writers, we celebrate our strong theatre tradition in Cumbernauld and we look ahead to engaging our schools and younger adult audiences in the stories that have shaped our world.

Writer Rona Munro has also said: “I couldn’t tell you how delighted I was that Bold Girls is returning to its first home.”