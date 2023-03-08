Campsie Mayfest to be trimmed down due to lack of support

Lack of support for the Campsie Mayfest has meant organisers will have to deliver a’ trimmed down’ version of events this year.

Since the covid lockdown ended, organisers say the popular festival has seen an appalling fall-off in support for its festivals of music and art, with only £300 donated for the Village Hall Trust from last year’s Winterfest – less than half the usual total.

Campsie Festival Association co-ordinator, Dr John Hinton, says there is a lack of education in music and art in the east side of Dunbartonshire, while it is supported much more in Milngave and the surrounding area, where people pay for this education.

"We strongly support Nicola Benedetti’s campaign for free and effective music education in schools,” he said.

"Unfortunately, the arts don’t provide schools with the required ‘Brownie points’.

"We are very disheartened as our efforts are largely ignored by the local popular – I would say that the people may have become covid couch potatoes.

"The Campsie Mayfest has had to be trimmed, so for the first time there will be no art exhibition and no music performances, with one exception.

"CFA is determined to again promote children’s stage performance of music and dance, thanks to Michael Boyle, the organiser of this event.

"Also, the Campsie Countryside Walk (which ends with coffee and folk music on the platform of the restored station) will take place."

Campsie Mayfest will start at 10am on Saturday, May 13 with the Campsie Countryside Walk while the Young Folk on Stage performance will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday, May 14.