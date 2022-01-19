It was revealed that restrictions on indoor crowds would be lifted from Monday prompting Celtic Connections to confirm more than 50 live shows

Celtic Connections has confirmed that over 50 live shows will go ahead following the news that Covid restrictions on indoor events have been lifted.

Festival organisers “warmly welcomed” the news promising “unforgettable” performances made “all the more special given the recent uncertainty”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed that limits on indoor crowd capacities would be lifted from Monday (January 24).

Tickets for the newly confirmed shows are now on sale and organisers are encouraging “everyone who is able to support the festival” by joining them over the next three weeks.

Digital tickets are priced at £25 and will go on sale this Friday. A digital ticket will allow music fans access to at least 12 hours of exclusive filmed live content from across the festival for a three-week period starting Wednesday 26th January

Who’s playing?

The following shows will take place between January 24 and February 6 unless the performer is required to self-isolate:

Monday 24th January

Johanna Warren and support – The Hug and Pint, 19.30 - £11.00

Tuesday 25th January

‘Scotland Sings Nanci Griffith - MAIN AUDITORIUM (Royal Concert Hall), 19:30 - £22.20 - £26.95

Chloe Foy and support – The Hug and Pint, 19.30 - £11.00

Brew & a blether - Mackintosh at the willow, 13:00 – £12.10

Wednesday 26th January

‘Bruce MacGregor & Friends - Strathclyde suite (Royal Concert Hall), 20.00 - £16.50

David Latto and Support - Glad Café, 20.00 - £15.40

Thursday 27th January

Spell Songs: The Lost Words - MAIN AUDITORIUM (Royal Concert Hall), 19:30 - £27.50

Beyond the Swelkie – Celebrating ‘George MacKay Brown - Strathclyde suite (Royal Concert Hall), 20.00 - £16.50

FARA and Michael Biggins - MACKINTOSH church, 19.30 - £15.40

AK Patterson - Glad Café, 20.00 - £11.00

Brew & a blether with Adam Sutherland - Mackintosh at the willow, 13:00 – £12.10

Friday 28th January

Anoushka Shankar & Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Orchestral Qawwali - MAIN AUDITORIUM (Royal Concert Hall), 19:30 - £24.20 - £29.15

Manran and Moxie - Tramway, 19.30 - £19.80

Mec Lir with Kinnaris Quintet - Saint Lukes, 19.30 - £16.50

Polly Paulusma and Support – The Hug and Pint, 20:00 - £13.20

The Remedy Club and support - The Glad Café, 20:00 - £15.40

Saturday 29th January

Talisk and JigJam - Old Fruitmarket, 20:00 - £17.60

Matt Carmichael with Seonaid Aitkin: Chasing Sakura – Mackintosh Church, 19.30 - £15.40

BEMIS - Tramway, 19.30 - £16.50

Tinderbox Collective & Kathryn Joseph and Alas De Liona - MAIN AUDITORIUM (Royal Concert Hall), 19:30 - £16.50

Battle of the Folk Bands - Drygate, 13:00 - £11.00

Paul McKenna Band with Heisk and Trip - Saint Luke’s, 19.30 - £16.50

Ed Dowie and Support - The Glad Café, 20:00 - £13.20

Kirsty Matheson: 100 day of music (talk) - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 14.30 - £6.60

Sunday 30th Janaury

‘New Voices: Esther Swift - Strathclyde Suite (Royal Concert Hall), 13:00 - £13.75

Fergus McCreadie Trio with Justyna Jablonska & Jyotsna Srikanth - MAIN AUDITORIUM (Royal Concert Hall), 19:30 - £16.50

‘FRETS; GRANT & BUTLER & BLAKE and Monica Queen - St Lukes, 19:30 - £26.40

Monday 31st January

Cat Hepburn & Clara Mann, Leyla Josephine and Ross Willock - The Hug and Pint, 20:00 - £11.00

‘FRETS; GRANT & BUTLER & BLAKE and Monica Queen - The Mackintosh church, 19.30 - £26.40

David Grubb and support - The Hug and Pint, 20:00 - £11.00

William Prince - King Tuts, 20:00 - £13.20

Tuesday 1st February

Brew & A Blether: Mackintosh at the willow, 13:00 – £12.10

Wednesday 2nd February

Tom Bright and support - The Hug and Pint, 20.00 - £11.00

Thursday 3rd February

Hannah Rarity and The Alt & special guest Kevin Burke - Mitchell Theatre, 19:30 - £16.50

Gnoss and Mairi McGillivray - Mackintosh Church, 19.30 - £15.40

Brew & A Blether: Adam Sunderland - Mackintosh at the willow, 13:00 – £12.10

RANT with The Ledger - MAIN AUDITORIUM (Royal Concert Hall), 19:30 - £16.50

In the Tradition: Eoghan Ó Ceannabhái & Ultan O’Brien with Brìghde Chaimbeul

Drygate, 19:30 - £16.50

Blue Rose Code and Eve Goodman - Saint Lukes, 19.30 - £20.90

Jarrod Dickenson and Catherine MacLellan tbc - CCA, 19.30 - £19.25

Conchur White and support The Hug and Pint, 20.00 - £11.00

Friday 4th February

Adam Holmes and Clare Sands - Drygate, 19:30 - £16.50

Westward the light and Alfi - Mackintosh Church, 19:30 - £15.40

The Shannon Shannon Quartet and the Trials of Cato - NEW AUDITORIUM (Royal Concert Hall), 19.30 - £20.90

Sing me a story – Cuir Seinn ri Seanchas - Mitchell theatre, 19.30 - £16.50

Old Blind Dogs and Calum Stewart - Saint Lukes, 19.30 - £17.60

Transatlantic Sessions - Royal Concert Hall, 19.30 - £30.80 – £35.75

Lena Jonsson Trio and LYRE LYRE - Strathclyde Suite (Royal Concert Hall), 20:00 - £15.40

Saturday 5th February

Fèis Rois with Avanc - Strathclyde suite (Royal Concert Hall), 13:00 - £14.30

Iona Fyfe and Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy - Strathclyde Suite (Royal Concert Hall), 20:00 - £15.40

‘The Scottish World: Billy Kay, Robyn Stapleton & Special guests - Mitchell Theatre, 19.30 - £16.50

The Chair and support - Old Fruitmarket, 20:00 - £19.80

Nae Plans Extravaganza - City Halls, 19:30 - £17.60

Heidi Talbot & Dirk Powell with Kim Carnie - Mackintosh Church, 19.30 - £15.40

Eabhal with The Friel Sisters - Oran Mor, 19.30 - £16.50

Sian with Michael McGoldrick Quintet - NEW AUDITORIUM (Royal Concert Hall), 19.30 - £17.60

RURA & Special Guests and N’famady Kouyaté - Theatre Royal, 19.30 - £22.00 – £26.95

Sunday 6th February

New Voices: Ross Couper - Strathclyde Suite (Royal Concert Hall), 13:00 - £13.75

Danny Kyle Final - Online - Free

BBC Young Trad Musician of the Year Final 2022 - City Halls, 17.00 - £16.50

Transatlantic Sessions - Royal Concert Hall, 19.30 - £30.80 – £35.75