UK punk act Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes are calling it a day

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have announced they are set to go on indefinite hiatus.

The news comes as the band are set to complete their last remaining UK tour dates before heading over to tour Europe.

Here’s what the band said in their statement, along with their final UK tour dates.

In a statement released this morning, the band wrote “9 years, 5 Albums, hundreds of stages shared all over the world and our songs sung with each and every one of you. It is with sadness we announce that The Rattlesnakes are taking a hiatus.”

“From the deepest lows to highest highs, in grief in anger and in joy, our band has been a celebration of being alive no matter the circumstances. We want to send our love and thanks to the band – Gareth, Tank, Elliot & Mitch. It’s been a privilege to share the stage with some of the best musicians we know.”

“So please join us all in celebration of the songs that changed our lives. Our UK and European Tour will go ahead and we look forward to seeing you all on the dancefloor. Frank and Dean.”

The band are set to perform at Concorde 2 in Brighton on October 15 2024 then the Electric Ballroom in London on October 16 2024 before completing their final European dates, with their final performance currently scheduled to take place at the Helldorado Festival in the Netherlands on November 16 2024.

Singer Frank Carter and guitarist Dean Richardson have released five studio albums as Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, most-recently landing their fourth UK Top 10 album with Dark Rainbow, for which they received career-best reviews. Before The Rattlesnakes, Carter was the frontman for Gallows, who released the critically acclaimed Grey Britain in 2009 before leaving the band and forming The Rattlesnakes in 2015.

Are you heading to see Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes on their now final UK shows this month? Let us know your thoughts on the band and their indefinite hiatus by leaving a comment down below.