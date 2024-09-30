Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green Day celebrates 20 years of American Idiot with new collaboration with Grind. ☕

Green Day are once again dipping their toes into the world of coffee.

The punk trio are releasing a limited edition coffee tin celebrating the 20th anniversary of American Idiot.

Here’s what Grind had to say about their collaboration with the punk giants, and how to get your hands on the collaboration before it’s too late.

Fresh from their UK festival dates earlier in the year, Green Day have teamed up once again with London coffee house Grind to celebrate the 20th anniversary of American Idiot.

Following their sell-out success of their Iced Matcha Latte earlier this year, the pair have joined forces to this time launch a limited-edition coffee tin adorned with the iconic heart grenade artwork from American Idiot.

Green Day have released their latest collaboration with Grind this morning, as speculation continues if they'll be performing at Glastonbury 2025.

The collaboration, which also marks the return of the popula rIced Matcha Latte cans, is now available online and in select Grind cafés across the UK, with fans able to choose from Grind’s coffee offerings, including home-compostable pods, ground coffee, and whole beans, with the special-edition tin included in new subscription orders.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that "The UK has been a second home to us for 35 years. This partnership with Grind is a perfect way to celebrate both American Idiot and our latest album Saviors while paying homage to our time in England."

Founder & CEO of Grind David Abrahamovitch, meanwhile, expressed excitement about the continued partnership. "Our collaboration with Green Day in June was a huge success and an unexpected hit for both fans and us at Grind. We’re thrilled to be part of the American Idiot anniversary celebrations."

The new collaboration comes during a time that speculation continues to mount over Green Day possibly being one of the headline acts for Glastonbury Festival 2025, while Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Eminem are currently the frontrunners for next year’s event.

Where can I get the latest collaboration between Grind and Green Day?

The limited edition collaboration between Grind and Green Day is available now through Grind’s official website while stocks last.

