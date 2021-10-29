Halloween: The top 10 rated horror films to get your teeth stuck into

Need a horror film to get you in the mood for Halloween? We’ve got you covered...

Halloween is upon us, and what better way to get in the mood than to sit and watch one of your favourite horror films?

Here are the top 10 rated horror films on the site Rotten Tomatoes to help you decide what to watch…

10. The Witch (2016) received a 90% rating

In the New England of the 17th century, a banished Puritan family sets up a farm by the edge of a huge remote forest where no other family lives. Soon, sinister forces then start haunting them.

9. Cabin in the Woods (2012) received a 90% rating

Not your usual horror as it has the ability to both make you laugh out loud and terrify you within seconds.

Five college friends meet for a night in a cabin, but one by one they are picked off by zombies. However, a more sinister plan at work.

8. One Cut of the Dead (Kamera o tomeru na!) (2019) received a 100% rating

For something from Japan, why not try this zombie film which received 100% rating from over 90 reviews?

Real zombies attack a hack director and a film crew who are shooting a low budget zombie film in an abandoned WWII Japanese facility.

7. Night of the Living Dead (1968) received a 96% rating

Arguably the blueprint for the modern zombie film, this 60s classic follows the tense night one group has when zombies begin rising from their graves.

6. Freaks (1932) received a 95% rating

A Trapeze Artist called Cleopatra marries a circus midget named Hans after finding out he has an inheritance. She uses this as a front to try and steal his fortune and run off with her lover, strong man Hercules.

When Hans’ friends and fellow performers find out, they plot a brutal revenge against Cleopatra and Hercules.

5. Let the Right One in (2008) received a 98% rating

This dark Swedish flick follows the bond which forms between Oskar and Eli in the lead up to Eli confessing her dark secret to her new friend.

4. Hereditary (2018) received an 89% rating

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, it leaves the rest of the family to unravel horrifying secrets of their ancestry.

They are left trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited.

3. It Follows (2014 (received a 96% rating)

When a teenager has sex with her boyfriend for the first time, she soon realsies she is the latest victim of an ancient curse passed through sexual intercourse.

2. The Babadook (2014) received a 98% rating

In a truly gripping tale, a mother realises that her son has unwittingly allowed a monster into their home through the pages of a story book.

Get Out (2017) received a 98% rating

In what starts off as a seemingly relaxed weekend away with his girlfriend meeting her parents, this horror gets turned on its head with almost deathly consequences.

