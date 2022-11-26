Rejoice! ‘Big fat sexy jungle cats’, you will have another chance at sold-out tickets as Capaldi gives away entry to his 2023 shows in exchange for retweets.

Glasgow singer Lewis Capaldi announced he will give away tickets to his sold-out 2023 tour in exchange for retweets. The West Lothian musician is carrying out the kind act to promote his upcoming single Pointless.

On Friday (November 25) morning, Capaldi asked his 1.4 million followers to repost a tweet announcing his new song. Pointless is due to be released worldwide on December 2, and is one of the singles from his upcoming album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent out on May 19 next year.

Advertisement

In celebration of his new album, Lewis Capaldi announced a 31-stop tour, with a visit to Glasgow’s Hydro Arena taking place on January 24. In his tweet, Capaldi revealed that lucky winners will grab a pair of tickets to the shows every hour.

Most Popular

Capaldi says he will DM the winners who retweet the announcement for his brand new song. Fans were ecstatic with the news, replying in droves.

One user replied: “This is one of the many reasons why I love you, I’m entering so I can surprise my besties with tickets for them cause I already have some.”

A Glasgow hopeful added: “Would absolutely love to win some for glasgow!! was gutted when I didn’t get them and would love to see you in my hometown.”

Advertisement

Advertisement