Lewis Capaldi fans have been left disappointed as tickets for his UK 2023 tour sold out shortly after 9am on Friday

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he won’t be adding more dates to his UK 2023 tour, despite tickets having already sold out.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, posted on Twitter on Friday morning that he was in the queue for tickets to his own show after creating a poll to ask his 1.4million followers if they have already got theirs.

He penned a lengthy message sympathising with how frustrating getting tickets for gigs can be, while urging fans to be “safe and careful” when purchasing re-sell tickets.

Shortly after 9am, Lewis admitted that he was “lost for words” as all the UK tour tickets sold out within seconds of being released.

Lewis Capaldi announced the release of his new album last night (Pic: Alexandra Gavillet)

An estimated 30,000 fans joined the online queue to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s UK and Europe tour.

Prices varied between £47.30 to £70, with standing tickets being sold for £58.75.

Lewis said: Hello thought I’d also just say before these go on sale that there won’t be any extra dates for any cities.

“I really wish I could but I’m just one small chubby human who has to try to get to see as many of you all over the world as possible.”

The singer explained that he has experienced missing out on tickets for gigs he wanted to attend in the past, while adding that it’s even more frustrating for those who previously missed out on pre-sale tickets.

“Unfortunately I can’t guarantee every single one of ya will be able to get in. I really really wish I could. It’s not always a case of doing a bigger venue either unfortunately,” Lewis said.

“There’s so many things that have to be worked out to make a tour that’s going all over the world work.

“If you want to buy and re-sell please use Twickets and only do so at face value, be kind to each other. I know some f****** will try to sell for mad prices, there will be scammers out there as well. Pls be safe and careful.”

Lewis added that he would “love more than anything” to visit more places and that he has a plan to perform in Asia.

Almost 4,000 people liked the tweet, while many fans admitted they were in floods of tears after missing out on tickets.

Lewis tweeted: “ENTIRE UK TOUR SOLD OUT IN A SINGLE SECOND at 9AM, completely lost for words thank u all so so so much “

Lewis Capaldi will be performing in Newcastle next year

The tour comes after the singer released his first song in nearly three years ‘Forget Me’ and revealed that he will be releasing a new album in May 2023.

One person wrote: “Well @LewisCapaldi your 2023 tour tickets have well and truly eluded me this time!! I’m absolutely gutted for my 3 girls 😢 Any chance of you adding extra dates please? We would be extremely grateful and unbelievably happy 🥰 Thank you x”

Another said: “@LewisCapaldi Don’t overwork yourself Lewis, we’re so proud of you and always thankful for everything you do for us <3 I didn’t get tickets, but I know I’ll see you someday (and you could most definitely sell out stadiums) we love youuuu 💜💜💜”

A third added: “Sat all morning trying to get @LewisCapaldi tickets, sold out 🥲🥲🥲 why does he have to be such a magnet everyone going crazy for him 😭 do another date babes x”