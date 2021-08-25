Live shows return to SEC Armadillo this weekend

Live entertainment returns to the SEC Armadillo this weekend - the first shows in a year and a half.

Comedian Daniel Sloss will do two shows at the Armadillo on Saturday.

What: Go ahead for two shows by comedian Daniel Sloss was given today after Glasgow City Council approved an application by SEC for an exemption to the maximum indoor event capacity, currently set at 2000.

How will it be made safe: In line with Scottish Government guidance, new measures are being introduced to make events safer for everyone as SEC live shows return. Face coverings will be required for attendees (unless exempt) at all times inside venues unless eating, drinking or dancing. Attendees shouldn’t come to the venue if they have tested positive for Covid, are displaying symptoms or are required to self-isolate. Ahead of attending, SEC recommends that all visitors take a rapid lateral flow test too.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some events (although not the Daniel Sloss shows), attendees may be required to show their Covid or vaccination status in order to gain entry. Specific event conditions will be available on the event page or communicated directly via email to ticketholders.

Money: Visitors will now find that SEC is operating a cashless system and only accepts contactless or card payments at the box office, food & drink outlets and merchandise sales points.

Who is performing: This weekend Daniel Sloss, who has recorded two Netflix specials and an HBO live show, will be performing his latest show ‘Hubris’. The stand-up show premiered in New York just before the global pandemic closed the world of live entertainment down, and the Glasgow date is one of the first before he heads off on an epic world tour.

Events at the SEC Armadillo later this year include Ricky Gervais, Erasure, Jools Holland and the SEC’s own panto Aladdin.

At the SSE Hydro, highlights include Genesis, Fatboy Slim, Madness and Elton John.

Excitement: Peter Duthie, chief executive of the SEC, said: “On March 13, 2020, Jimmy Carr came off stage at the SEC Armadillo and little did we know that it would be over a year and a half until we could welcome back visitors to our venues again.