The renowned Scottish TV presenter joins a growing line-up for this year’s Strictly series.

Kaye Adams, a Scottish journalist and TV presenter who is best known as one of four anchors on the ITV show Loose Women, has been named as a contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The 59-year-old mum, who is also known for her previous role in Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff will be joining the hit BBC series as it returns in September.

The BBC Radio Scotland morning show host said nothing better than dancing on national television to end her fifties.

She told Strictly BBC blog : “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet.

“Pray for me!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Kaye Adams.

Who is Kaye Adams?

Born in Grangemouth, Stirlington, Adams began her media career as a graduate trainee at Central Television, specialising in politics and news journalism; her first major accomplishment was an hour-long interview with Margaret Thatcher.

Nadiya Hussain, Rebekah Vardy and Kaye Adams ‘Loose Women’ TV show, London, UK - 15 Dec 2017

When she went to Scottish Television’s nightly news pogramme Scotland Today at the beginning of 1988, Adams stayed committed to hard news.

Adams has presented ITV Weekend Live, three series of Central Weekend Live with Nicky Campbell and John Stapleton; Esther, and most recently Kaye, for BBC Two; and Pride and Prejudice for BBC Scotland after her initial breakthrough with Scottish Women.

Adams was also the host of the ITV chat programme Loose Women from 1999 until 2006, before returning to the panel on 5 November 2013 in rotation with Carol Vorderman and Andrea McLean.

Adams has previously hosted a daytime programme titled The People Versus in addition to serving as a panellist and, as the host of Have I Got News for You.

Adams was a frequent guest host and panellist on the Channel 5 panel show The Wright Stuff from 2007 until 2010.

Adams joined BBC Radio Scotland in March 2010 to host the daily call-in programme Call Kaye.

The show terminated in 2015, and was succeeded by The Kaye Adams Show , which airs weekdays from 9am to 12pm.

Due to her work on Loose Women, Kaye is frequently substituted by a guest host, especially on Fridays.

Adams and her long-term partner Ian Campbell have two daughters together and they currently live in Glasgow.

What is Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing is a reality television programme based on the long-running ballroom dancing programme Come Dancing.

Since 2004, BBC One has carried the programme, which has been presented by the late Sir Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly.

Claudia Winkleman joined Tess and Sir Bruce on It Takes Two beginning with the eighth season; Sir Bruce Forsyth departed from hosting duties in 2014.

The celebrity dancers and their professional dance partners perform in front of a panel of professional judges, whose scores along with viewer votes determine who advances to the next round and who eventually is eliminated.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse comprise the judging panel this year.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Though no official broadcast date has been set by the BBC, the broadcaster has been advertising the new series as beginning in September 2022.

There are reports that filming is scheduled to begin September 7, which some have speculated would lead to a September 10 broadcast date.

Who else has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing?

Seven contestants have now been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Expect an increasing number of contestants to be named in the following days and more updates will be made.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday nights, with the results show a little later on in the evening.

As Strictly is part of BBC One’s primetime schedule on Saturdays, the main show should be aired between 7pm to 8pm.

There is always the option to catch up on Strictly Come Dancing and its sister show, It Takes Two , through the BBC iPlayer.