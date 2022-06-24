Chris Ramsey will be embarking on a UK wide tour.

Chris Ramsey will bring his critically acclaimed comedy act to Glasgow next month.

Fans will be pleased to know that the show will go on after the comedian had to reschedule the original dates for his Glasgow show earlier this year.

The comedian was originally supposed to perform at King’s Theatre in Glasgow on 16 and 17 May 2022.

Chris Ramsey will take part in the 13th series of Taskmaster, starting in April on Channel 4.

So when is Chris Ramsey playing Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming tour.

When is Chris Ramsey playing Glasgow?

Fans will be pleased to know that Chris Ramsey will be playing not one, but two shows in Glasgow next month.

The comedian is scheduled to play the King’s Theatre in Glasgow on Monday 4 July and Tuesday 5 July 2022.

The official address date for the show will be: 297 Bath St, Glasgow G2, UK

Doors are expected to open at 7:30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the Glasgow show.

Tickets can be purchased at ATG Tickets . At the time of publishing tickets were available from prices starting at £26.40. Purchases may be subject to a transaction fee of £2.65

Where else in the UK is the comedian playing?

Chris Ramsey is currently playing shows across the country, and will be playing the following locations in the coming weeks:

23 June - Lighthouse, Poole

23 June - Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa

25 June - King Georges Hall, Blackburn

4 July - Kings Theatre, Glasgow

5 July - Kings Theatre, Glasgow

Who is Chris Ramsay?

Chris Ramsey is a critically acclaimed Stand Up Comedian from South Shields in the North East of England.

The comedian has become a regular on TV screens, hosting two series of his own show The Chris Ramsey Show on Comedy Central, as well as Chris Ramsey’s Stand Up Central. He was also on the panel show Virtually Famous on E4.

Ramsey has also been a regular face on Celebrity Juice on ITV2, as well as played the lead role in BBC2 sitcom Hebburn

He was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best show in 2011 and has since sold out numerous massive UK tours.

In February 2019, Ramsey and his wife Rosie debuted their podcast Shagged Married Annoyed , which went on to win a slew of high-profile awards and as well as launch a sell-out live tour.

As of April 2022, the podcast has had more than 100 million downloads.

As well as this they released a book Shagged Married Annoyed in autumn of 2020 which reached number one of both Amazon and the Sunday Times Best Seller charts.

As well as this, in 2019, Chris Ramsey took part in series 17 of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, of which he ended up dancing his way to the semifinals and finishing in 4th place.

In 2020, Ramsey hosted the BBC series Little Mix: The Search.