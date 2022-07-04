Top production showcasing the best of Ireland is coming to Motherwell Concert Hall on August 6

Motherwell audiences are being warmly invited to a production that spectacularly showcases the Emerald Isle through laughter dance and song at the concert hall on Saturday, August 6.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:52 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The smash-hit that is ‘Ireland: The Show’ has to date performed to a live audience of over 250,000 to nightly standing ovations and rave reviews. It promises to take fans of this globally loved culture.

It features an all-star cast of the Emerald Isle’s most talented singers and performers, accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm Band and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The show, which has received high acclaim, will feature all the well-known ballads and singalongs like ‘Dirty Old Town’ ‘The Town I Loved So Well’, and ‘The Irish Rover,

Most Popular

    Award-winning Tyrone comic Garry Gamble, Donegal vocalist Elaine Boyle and Fiddler Richie Remo are more of the top names on the bill.

    Tickets cost £25 and are available from the Box Office on 01698 274545.

    Ireland