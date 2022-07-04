Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smash-hit that is ‘Ireland: The Show’ has to date performed to a live audience of over 250,000 to nightly standing ovations and rave reviews. It promises to take fans of this globally loved culture.

It features an all-star cast of the Emerald Isle’s most talented singers and performers, accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm Band and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers.

The show, which has received high acclaim, will feature all the well-known ballads and singalongs like ‘Dirty Old Town’ ‘The Town I Loved So Well’, and ‘The Irish Rover,

Award-winning Tyrone comic Garry Gamble, Donegal vocalist Elaine Boyle and Fiddler Richie Remo are more of the top names on the bill.