Appearing on a Glasgow radio station today, Calvin Harris launches his new single with Ellie Goulding, and chats on his hopes to make a disco single with Adele on Clyde 1.

Calvin Harris, one of Scotland’s biggest artists, will be on Clyde 1 this afternoon launching his brand new single and chatting all things music with Gary Spence.

Across the Greatest Hits Scotland radio network, Scottish DJ, Calvin Harris and singer-songwriter, Ellie Goulding, joined the show to talk about their new single, ‘Miracle’.

In the interview which airs today, Friday March 10 at 4pm, Calvin Harris recounts the time he met Adele, admitting he would love to make music with her.

Laughing, DJ Garry Spence admits to Harris that he already has his next collaboration lined up.

Spence said:“I can hear a Calvin Harris song, featuring Adele. I just think it would be epic on so many levels. I can actually hear it already. Thoughts?”

As it would turn out, the 16-Grammy Award winner had already had this exact idea.

“You know what”, Harris responded, “in 2008 I played a gig and Mika came to the gig with Adele.

“She said she’d love to do a disco record one day, and I thought, that would be class… but then I never heard from her again!”

‘Miracle’ by Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding was officially released yesterday (March 9). Harris’ collaboration with Ellie Goulding was first teased on Instagram at the beginning of January, much to the anticipation of fans.