The dates have finally arrived - here’s your guide to WrestleMania 41 weekend

Wrestlemania 41 weekend has finally arrived.

The WWE are set to take over Las Vegas with a host of activities - not just the Showcase of the Immortals

Here’s how to watch the televised events on offer during this year’s WrestleMania Weekend, and what time UK fans might have to stay up until.

The Road to WrestleMania comes to an end this weekend, as the WWE takes over the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for two nights of WrestleMania 41 !

Though for some the build up has been not ‘quite’ as entertaining as Cody Rhodes finishing his story over the last two Showcases of the Immortal, all eyes are set for Sunday’s main event where a retiring John Cena faces Rhodes for the biggest title of them all - the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The future of the WWE, according to Seth Rollins , is also on the line during the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41, as Rollins takes on Roman Reigns and CM Punk (in his first WrestleMania main event of his career), with Paul Heyman not in the corner of the tribal chief, but that of his ‘best friend,’ CM Punk.

But before the main events, there is a host of events taking place across WrestleMania 41 weekend, including the stars of NXT set to show out this weekend, and the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 being inducted - both of which are set to be screened on TV in the UK.

So what time should you be tuning into Netflix this weekend to avoid missing any of the action this WrestleMania weekend, and will The Roast of WrestleMania be screened this weekend also?

Your complete guide to Wrestlemania 41 weekend

The Road to WrestleMania ends this weekend, as WrestleMania 41 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada! | Netflix/WWE

When is WrestleMania 41 airing in the United Kingdom?

The main cards for WrestleMania 41 across both nights are scheduled to air from 12:00am BST on Sunday April 20 2025 and Monday April 21 2025.

However those who don’t have Netflix won’t miss out on some of the action; the WWE WrestleMania 41 pre-shows are scheduled to broadcast on YouTube for three hours this year, starting before both nights at 9pm BST.

Where can I watch WrestleMania 41 in the United Kingdom?

WrestleMania 41 will be airing exclusively in the United Kingdom on Netflix , including those who have an ad-supported subscription to the service.

But for those who want to watch the event with friends and like-minded fans, there are several watch parties taking place across the United Kingdom, including London , Brighton and Bristol - check your local sports bars to see if they’re airing both nights.

What is the current match card across both nights at WrestleMania 41?

Although as of writing there is one more ‘go home’ episode of both WWE Smackdown and NXT to take place, the following matches have been announced for both nights at WrestleMania 41:

Night 1 (April 19 2025)

Roman Reigns v CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) v Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) v Jacob Fatu

Jade Cargill v Naomi

Rey Mysterio v El Grande Americano

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) v The New Day

Night 2 (April 20 2025)

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v John Cena

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) v Bianca Belair v Rhea Ripley

Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre v Damian Priest

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) v Penta v Finn Balor v Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles v Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) v Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Does NXT have a WrestleMania weekend show this year?

Yes they do - as part of WrestleMania 41 weekend, the stars of NXT will be competing at Stand and Deliver , set to take place on April 19 2025 and airing on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 6pm BST.

NXT Stand and Deliver card

NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) v Trick Williams v Je’Von Evans

NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) v winner of the Fatal Four Way match on April 15 2025 episode of NXT

NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) v winner of tag team gauntlet match to take place on April 15 2025 episode of NXT

NXT Women’s Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) v Giulia v Jordynne Grace v. Jaida Parker

NXT Women’s North American Championship - Ladder Match: Zaria v Kelani Jordan v Sol Ruca v Izzi Dame v TBD v TBD

Who is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year?

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame is set to be headlined this year by the inclusion of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, alongside Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, the team of Earthquake and Typhoon (The Natural Disasters) along with legacy awards for Kamala, Dory Funk Sr. and Ivan Koloff.

In a new addition to this year’s ceremony, the WWE will also be inducting matches into their Hall of Fame; the first match to be included is the classic WrestleMania 13 match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin.

WWE Hall of Fame - Class of 2025

Triple H

Michelle McCool

Lex Luger

The Natural Disasters

Ivan Koloff

Kamala

Dory Funk Sr.

Bret Hart v Steve Austin - WrestleMania 13

Can I watch the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in the UK?

According to the WWE, the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and areas outside of the United States through the official WWE YouTube channel - the show is set to start at 6:00am BST on April 19 2025.

What is The Roast of Wrestlemania - and will it be televised?

The Roast of WrestleMania is a new, live comedy event that WWE is hosting as part of the WrestleMania 41 weekend. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the BleauLive Theater in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, following the conclusion of WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

The event will be hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and will feature him alongside several WWE personalities, including Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman and more to be announced.

The format will be a roast comedy show, where the participants will playfully mock and joke about each other and likely various aspects of WrestleMania and the wrestling world.

WWE has officially announced that The Roast of WrestleMania will be a closed-door, non-televised event. This means that the only way to see it is to attend in person.

