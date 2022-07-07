Beach fairground coming to Glasgow this month for Mardi Gla

A summer beach festival is coming to Glasgow as part of the Mardi Gla celebrations.

Opening on July 15, Clyde Island presents the Summer Beach Festival.

Inspired by New York’s Coney Island, the new fairground event will take place in the NCP King Street car park and is the first event to bring a real beach to Glasgow city centre.

Pride event Mardi Gla takes place on Saturday, July 16, but festivities are set to run all weekend long with artisan food and drink, live entertainment, fairground rides and attractions alongside a large beach and beach club complete with cocktail bar.

A fairground is coming to Glasgow.

Clyde Island’s Summer Beach festival is partnering with Gaydio on the Saturday, who will be returning permanently to DAB across Glasgow in the summer. Kriss Herbert Gaydio's network content manager said: "We had such a great response to being on the trail DAB in Glasgow, we just knew we had to come back, but this time we won't be going anywhere. We proud to celebrate LGBTQ+ life all year round, we can't wait to be the LGBTQ+ station for Glasgow."

The new BBC Radio 1’s afternoon show host, Dean McCullough, will be closing out the weekend on Sunday 17 as well as a plethora of local LGBTQ+ talent appearing throughout the weekend ensuring revellers party in style.

Callum Broome, creative director of Clyde Island, said: “We are delighted to partner with Glasgow Pride this year and are happy to join in with the festivities throughout the weekend. Beyond Pride weekend we hope to bring a little happiness with a Summer Beach Festival for those staycationing this year in Glasgow, with a fantastic food, drink and ride selection”.

Euan McLeod, executive director of Mardi Gla, added: "The holiday weekend is going to be a great show of tolerance and respect as Glasgow is painted in the rainbow colours and we are delighted that Clyde Island is joining in with the fun Glaswegians that support LGBT+ equality will be able to take part in the pride march at 11:30 on the Saturday, learn and be entertained at the special Pride Hub at Strathclyde University and now celebrate Pride on the beach with Clyde Island and have a fantastic weekend of fun with friends and family in the heart of Glasgow.”

The best of Scotland’s food and drink artisans will be in residence at the Summer Beach Festival to keep revellers fed and watered with highlights including Pure Sweet Glasgow serving their monster shakes, ice-cream and crépes, Loop and Scoop with their delicious churros and Kim’s Glasgow with their korndogs, Korean chicken and famous bubble tea.

For those who fancy pizza, Base Pizza will be there serving their signature pizzas or for something spicier Street Scullery will be whipping up tacos by the dozen. Coffee Cart Culture will also be on hand with coffees for those that need a little energy boost. The food offering continues with gyros, loaded fries, burger and slush.

The fairground will include a selection of thrill, family and children’s rides for the durations of the event. Global Events and Attractions’ giant wheel, standing at 42m, will tower over the city giving spectacular views. All rides and attractions will operate on a token system allowing attendees to pick and choose what they would like to go on.