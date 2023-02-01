Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour is coming to Scotland

Beyonce has announced that she will be performing in Scotland for her Renaissance world tour. Tickets are expected to be in huge demand.

The musician confirmed the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles is one of the most decorated artists in pop and was formerly part of the RnB group Destiny’s Child.

The tour will celebrate and promote Beyonce’s latest album Renaissance which arrived in the summer of 2022. Renaissance received nine nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Here’s when Beyonce is coming to Scotland and how to get tickets for the event.

When and where is Beyonce playing in Scotland?

Beyonce will perform at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 20 2023.

How to get tickets for Beyonce in Scotland

Presale tickets for Beyonce’s show at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium will go live on February 3 at 10am via the Live Nation website. General sale tickets will go on sale on February 7 at 10am via the Live Nation website.

Full UK tour dates

May 17 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

May 20 - Edinburgh, Murrayfield

May 23 - Sunderland, Stadium of Light

May 29 - London, Tottenham Hotspur stadium

May 30 - London, Tottenham Hotspur stadium

June 2 - London, Tottenham Hotspur stadium