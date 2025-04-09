Bongo's Bingo to host 90s retro event at Glasgow's SWG3 this Summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bongo’s Bingo have announced plans for a 90s-themed show in Glasgow this Summer

Bongo’s Bingo are bringing it back to the 90s this Summer when they bring their retro themed show to SWG3.

Glaswegians can expect throw back tracks, rave anthems and Spice Girls sin-a-longs with a soundtrack including the likes of: the Backstreet Boys, Nirvana, TLC, and 2Pac.

Guests are expected to dress for the occasion. Think Calvin Klein, bobbed hair, bucket hats, the lot. On theme prizes will also be handed out to lucky winners on the night.

A total of three 90s shows are planned for this June. The dates at SWG3 are: Friday 13th June (90s Special) Saturday 14th June (matinee and evening –90s Specials), Friday 20th June , Friday 21st June (matinee and evening), Friday 27th June and Saturday 28th June (matinee and evening) June.

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo says: “The 90s is such a wonderful period in the UK, with so much pop culture and general craziness which saw out the entire century. We love a theme at Bongo’s Bingo and there’s just so much to work with from the 90s, there’s amazing music from bangers to classics and endless hands-in-the-air tunes which will have everyone in raptures.

“The 90s events are part of our June release of dates – there are loads to choose from at SWG3 in Glasgow so it’s time get involved and start the summer with us. Tickets are on sale now as we continue to celebrate our 10th anniversary.”

Bongo's Bingo are set to host a 90s retro event in Glasgow's SWG3 this Summer | Michael Hunter

Fresh from celebrating two years since Samuel L Jackson dropped into SWG3, it’s been a crazy journey. Since its humble origins in Liverpool back in spring 2015, Bongo’s Bingo has expanded across the UK selling over 5 million tickets, taking place in over 40 UK locations to far-flung fun and frolics in Ibiza, New York, Dubai and Australia.

Check www.bongosbingo.co.uk for tickets, info and opening times