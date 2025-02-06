Brand new indoor car boot sale comes to Glasgow

A brand new car boot sale has been launched in Kinning Park

Glasgow welcomed a brand new indoor car boot sale last weekend (February 1 - February 2).

Based in the Claremont Centre in Kinning Park, the new car boot sale will run weekly every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

A statement on the Kinning Park Car Boot sale website reads: “The indoor, table top market is Glasgow’s new vibrant weekend destination for bargain hunters and treasure seekers.

“We’ll be open every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm, bringing together a fantastic mix of sellers and shoppers under one roof.

“Our venue in Kinning Park offers a friendly, welcoming atmosphere where people from all over can connect, browse, and sell. It's more than just a market—it's a place to discover hidden gems, support local sellers, and enjoy the buzz of the community.”

Those looking to set up pitches at the Kinning Park Car Boot sale are advised to get in touch with the organisers on the website - as pitches are available for as low a price as £10 a day.