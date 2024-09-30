Gigs in Glasgow: Bryan Adams announces UK tour - here's when you can get tickets
Bryan Adams is set to embark on his Roll With The Punches world tour in 2025, named after his soon to be announced new studio album. And the Summer of 69 singer will play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Tuesday, May 13.
The tour will also see Adams and his band performing across the globe throughout the entire year and follows closely on the heels of his successful So Happy It Hurts tour. The tour, which spanned three years, included performances in over sixteen countries across North America, Europe and Asia.
The first dates to be announced for the Roll With The Punches tour are nine arena shows throughout the UK.
Adams commented: “I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences… We’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!”
You can catch Bryan Adams at:
May 8th– Newcastle, Utilita Arena
May 9th– Manchester, AO Arena
May 10th– Leeds, First Direct Arena
May 11th– Aberdeen, P&J Live
May 13th– Glasgow, OVO Hydro
May 15th– London, The O2
May 16th– Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
May 17th– Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
May 18th– Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
Artist pre-sale is available from Wed 2ndOct at 9:00am for existing members of the Bryan Adams mailing list. Tickets are available for general sale from Friday 4thOct at 9:00am:https://bit.ly/BryanAdamsTickets25
